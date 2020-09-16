Irish podcast for kids tells the powerful story of a trans boy in episode written by Avoca Reaction

Sam and the Shapeshifters is the latest episode in the Super Paua Stories series, a podcast for Irish kids that includes stories about LGBT+ people and identity.

It’s a short story about a young trans man (Sam) who is just absolutely obsessed with space and is also trying to come out to his mother. He sets out on a mission to capture a shape-shifting alien to show his mam who he really is.

In the end, he’s supported in his transition by his cool gender non-conforming grandmother. Sam and the Shapeshifters is ultimately an uplifting story for queer youth.

The LGBT+ episode is only the third in the kids podcast series produced by Super Paua – a socially-engaged, and youth-focused theatre company.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, they decided to invite proposals from writers across Ireland for short audio pieces for young people 12 and under. They received around 50 proposals and decided to commission eight, with Sam and the Shapeshifters being one of them.

This episode was written by Wren Dennehy – also known as Avoca Reaction, Ireland’s premier non-binary drag entity.

Back in July, Avoca released their fantastic cover of I’m Every Woman for International Non-Binary Day, which proved to be an anthem for all theys and thems. More recently, Avoca has been hosting the Queer Cabaret at Bow Lane.

After Avoca’s story was successfully chosen by Super Paua, the piece was then recorded by professional actors from their homes, directed via Zoom, with sound design and composition added by two talented sound designers all inline with COVID-19 safety regulations.

Super Paua is an Irish artist-led collective that makes work for all ages in a variety of languages, places, and forms. Humour, social relevance, and respect define our work.

The first two episodes are already available to listen to on PodBean here. Sam and the Shapeshifters comes out on the September 18, and new episodes will continue to be uploaded every Friday.