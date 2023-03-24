Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter helps trans teen come out to her father

Wonder Woman actress Lynda Carter recently showed her LGBTQ+ allyship once again by helping a trans woman come out to her father.

Carter had posted a quote tweet for the tragically murdered trans teenager, Brianna Ghey, accompanied by the caption, “Rest in peace, beautiful girl.”

Rest in peace, beautiful girl. 🏳️‍⚧️ https://t.co/ArlKVuJUUW — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) February 13, 2023

An 18-year-old trans woman replied to the tweet and told the actor she was her father’s hero and wished he was as open-minded as her. Carter replied, “Let him know I would be proud of him if he could find it in his heart to accept his trans child.”

The girl later revealed that she had come out to her father and that he had taken it well, to which Carter replied with a smile emoticon.

Hey @RealLyndaCarter a while ago you said this. I told him and I told him what you said. Thank you so much xx pic.twitter.com/mgEvcVP9Pl — Jessica🏳️‍⚧️🎬 (@Thecorsairswife) March 14, 2023

Carter made the news in June 2022 by shutting down a Twitter user who said that Wonder Woman was “not for gays”. She had posted a drawing of the iconic superhero in front of a rainbow flag for Pride month, which prompted the homophobic reply.

Happy Pride! So excited to celebrate with all my LGBTQIA+ friends and fans 🏳️‍🌈 Art by Paulina Ganucheau for @DCComics ✨ pic.twitter.com/zpPKELsQkp — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) June 1, 2022

She later tweeted, “I didn’t write Wonder Woman, but if you want to argue that she is somehow not a queer or trans icon, then you’re not paying attention.”

Wonder Woman was created in 1941 by William Moulton Marston, a psychologist who was in a polyamorous relationship with his wife and a woman named Olive Byrne. This shaped the creation of the character, making her queerness not surprising.

Several writers, including Grant Morrison, who is non-binary, have written Diana (Wonder Woman) in relationships with women over the years. The character has been seen as an LGBTQ+ icon as she strives to live her authentic life and has challenged the place of women in society. She fights for the oppressed and tries to lead humanity away from its darker impulses.

Carter played the DC heroine for three seasons from 1975 to 1979. Wonder Woman was the only female superhero with a TV series at the time.

The actress has been an inspiration to female comic book writers and fans, as well as actresses who have gone on to play superheroes. Lynda Carter says she realises just how special the role was “Every time someone comes up to me and says that WW helped them while they were closeted.”

