Wonder Woman is queer and she's getting a girlfriend

DC fans are overjoyed that canonically queer Wonder Woman is finally getting some on-page same-sex romance with fellow badass Zala-El, Princess of House of El.

Their sparks premiere in the second issue of the new high fantasy series, Dark Knights of Steel, part of DC Comics’ new limited series.

This epic series by Tom Taylor, Yasmine Putri, Arif Prianto and Wes Abbot reimagines the DC Universe and its superheroic cast, placing them in medieval times and giving us vaguely Game of Thrones vibes in its design.

Yes to Wonder Woman being allowed to be her queer self in "Dark Knights of Steel" issue 2 by Tom Taylor. Review coming soon in my comic book weekly roundup over @TheGeekiary … a very enjoyable issue! #DarkKnightsOfSteel pic.twitter.com/Y4vW0eFnph — A.J Raven (@tempest071990) December 7, 2021

Our first sighting of the blossoming romance between Diana and Zala-El comes, naturally, on the battlefield.

The pair are sparring when Lois Lane appears in Themyscira to deliver devastating news to Zala-El that her father has been killed. Wonder Woman comforts her and the powerhouse duo share a passionate kiss, with Diana vowing to always be there for Zala-El.

Zala-El is a brand new member of the DC family, making her debut in this series as one of the most powerful heroes on earth and fans are eager to see what comes next for her and Wonder Woman.

Omg as if having @NicoleAMaines wasn’t amazing enough this year, Wonder Woman is FINALLY getting the queer romance she (and we) have always deserved 💕 https://t.co/u1hJquZ99z — British LGBT Awards (@BritLGBTAwards) December 8, 2021

Despite her prominent romantic pairing with Steve Trevor, fans were pretty confident that the whip-wielding superhero was queer and they were proven correct by Wonder Woman writer Greg Rucka in 2016.

“Now, are we saying Diana has been in love and had relationships with other women?” Rucka teased about the hero’s attraction to both men and women. “As Nicola and I approach it, the answer is obviously yes.”

News of Wonder Woman’s latest romantic pairing follows just weeks after it was revealed that DC’s most iconic superhero, Superman, is bisexual.

“I’ve always said everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes and I’m very grateful DC and Warner Bros share this idea,” said writer Tom Taylor on the development.

“Superman’s symbol has always stood for hope, for truth and for justice. Today, that symbol represents something more. Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics.”