World’s first Pride parade on a train celebrates diversity in transport sector

The world’s first Pride parade on a train has taken place in the UK. The history-making event occurred on Saturday, August 2, as part of Alstom’s The Greatest Gathering festival in Derby.

LGBTQ+ people and allies from across the UK rail industry marched together, representing companies including Alstom, Angel Trains, AtkinsRéalis, Avanti West Coast, Hitachi Rail and Transport for London (TfL). They were led by three fierce drag performers: Alexander Garnett-Scherer, Senior Operations Manager at TfL, also known as Connie Tactless ‘Mother of Oyster’; Lee Nicholson-Brown, London Underground train driver, also known as Lady Felicia; and Medusa Has Been, described as the “newest oldest showgirl in town”.

After a procession across the 90-acre factory site, the marchers posed for a photoshoot in front of Avanti West Coast’s Pride Pendolino No. 390119 ‘Progress’. Unveiled in 2020, it is the UK’s first train to be fully wrapped in the rainbow flag.

From there, the marchers moved towards the 1.6km-long Test Track that curves around Alstom’s Derby site. Here, they boarded a Class 345 Aventra model, which has featured a so-called ‘trainbow’ since 2023.

The world’s firt Pride parade on a train was coordinated by Journey, a not-for-profit organisation for LGBTQ+ professionals working in the transport sector.

“It was magical to be part of the world’s first train-borne Pride event at The Greatest Gathering. It was the result of a collaboration across the UK transport industry through the network of LGBTQ+ networks, Journey,” said Alstom’s Pippa Armstrong and TfL’s Joe Brown, Co-Chairs of Journey.

Armstrong added, “In a climate where LGBTQ+ rights are being eroded both here and abroad, visibility is more important than ever to show that LGBTQ+ people are safe and welcome in our industry, both as colleagues and customers.”

Both Pride-liveried units were on display throughout The Greatest Gathering from August 1 to 3 to showcase the diversity of the rail industry and provide a safe, inclusive and visible space for attendees of the world’s biggest-ever train festival.