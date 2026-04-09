11 leaders of LGBTQ+ rights association on trial for 'obscenity' in Turkey

11 leaders of an LGBTQ+ rights organisation in Turkey have been put on trial in the city of Izmir, facing charges of “obscenity” and “violating the protection of the family”, in a case that has raised concerns from human rights groups.

The defendants are members of the Genç LGBTI+ association (Young LGBTI+) and are accused of breaching constitutional provisions designed to “protect family values”. Prosecutors allege that the group published images on social media showing same-sex couples kissing, which authorities have now deemed “obscene”. If convicted, the activists could face up to three years in prison, along with the suspension of some civil rights.

“This trial arises from a policy of excluding LGBT+ people from the public sphere,” said Kerem Dikmen, the association’s lawyer, who is also on trial for his role in the group’s supervisory board. “It is an attack on freedom of expression and freedom of association. This is not about obscenity. Activities that are perfectly legitimate, legal and in line with the constitution are being criminalised. It is a form of dehumanisation.”

Homosexuality is not illegal in Turkey; however, the case highlights what is described as an increasingly hostile environment for LGBTQ+ individuals and organisations in Turkey. Since 2015, Pride marches have been routinely banned or forcibly dispersed in cities across the country.

In December 2025, a court ordered the dissolution of the Genç LGBTI+ association, a ruling that campaigners have since appealed. Meanwhile, additional legal cases targeting LGBTQ+ activists and defenders are ongoing, further fuelling concerns of systematic repression.

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Authorities have also pursued legislative changes that critics argue would further criminalise LGBTQ+ identity and advocacy. A draft amendment to the penal code proposing penalties for behaviour deemed “contrary to biological sex and general morality” was withdrawn in November 2025, but discussions about reintroducing similar measures have continued into this year.

The Turkish government has frequently framed its stance in terms of “protecting traditional family values”. Within the framework of declaring 2025 as the “Year of the Family”, the Ministry of Family and Social Services issued guidance targeting concepts such as gender equality and LGBTQ+ rights, drawing criticism from human rights organisations.

“We will not give up defending human rights. But they are trying to send a message to society through us,” said Dikmen.

A joint statement from ILGA and 45 other prominent human rights groups condemning the crackdown on LGBTQ+ rights in Turkey was released earlier this week.

It reads: “The undersigned European and national human rights organisations express deep concern at the December court ruling in Türkiye shutting down LGBTI+ youth organisation, Genç LGBTİ+.”

The signatories went on to note that “these cases represent very worrying examples of the repression facing LGBTI+ rights advocacy, amid renewed discussion of the retabling of draconian anti-LGBTI+ legislative proposals.”

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for October 14, with campaigners warning that its outcome could have significant implications for LGBTQ+ rights and freedoms in Turkey.