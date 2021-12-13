11 queer Christmas tunes to get you in the holiday spirit

From songs that will make you dance to heart-wrenching holiday ballads, these queer Christmas tunes are perfect additions to your latest playlist.

We’ve waited all year to play these nostalgia-inducing songs and wonderfully new renditions, so get yourself in the holiday spirit and listen now!

“All I Want For Christmas Is Nudes” by Ariana Grindr

Iconic Dublin Drag Queen, Ariana Grindr, has released her latest Christmas single! Be sure to add this absolute bop to your playlist, and don’t forget about last year’s incredible “Santa, Come Thru”. Catch it on Spotify.

“Two Queens in a King Sized Bed” by Girl in Red

Accompanied by an adorable music video featuring queer teenage love, this modern indie Christmas tune is sure to make you swoon.

“Holiday” by Lil Nas X

It’s time to bring out this gem once again. This Christmas-themed single per Lil Nas X style will pair nicely with a Christmas dance party.

“Glitter” by Kasey Musgraves and Troye Sivan

Performed live From The Kacey Musgraves Christmas show, Kasey Musgraves and Troye Sivan are glorious sights and sounds to behold. These gay icons gave us a true Christmas gift with this contemporary Christmas track.

“Let It Go” by Demi Lovato

Christmas isn’t Christmas without a little Frozen and a lot of Demi. Demi Lovato’s cover of “Let It Go”brings us right back to the inescapable soundtrack, but in the best way possible.

“White Christmas” by Lady Gaga

Gaga delivers this classic cover of “White Christmas” for all of us to enjoy for every single Christmas to come. Taken from the singer’s Christmas album, A Very Gaga Christmas, we absolutely cannot get enough.

“Make You Mine This Season” by Tegan and Sara

Featured in the queer Christmas romantic comedy Happiest Season, this song is pure magic. Tegan and Saras’ Make You Mine This Season is the perfect song to make Christmas memorable.

“Make It Jingle” by Big Freedia

One of the few holiday songs you can really twerk to, this iconic queer Christmas jam is an absolute necessity for your playlist. Brought to you by the wonderful Big Freedia, “Make it Jingle” is sure to be on replay this holiday.

“Funky Christmas” by RuPaul

The Queen of Drag Race is also the queen of Christmas with this classic song that’ll have you singing along.

“Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” by Sam Smith

Sam Smith never gets old, and neither does this Christmas cover classic.

“Last Christmas” by Wham!

Last but absolutely not least is the hit heart-breaking ballad sung by George Michael. This song breaks our hearts a little every time, but it’s an anthem for all Christmases to come.

From Christmas movies to Christmas shopping, GCN has you covered. Get listening to these queer Christmas tunes while the season is here!