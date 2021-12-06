New LGBTQ+ Christmas films to cheer for this holiday season

Calling all you naughty and nice GCN readers, these new LGBTQ+ Christmas films carry on the legacy of the beloved queer movies of Christmases past. This new batch is so heartwarming, you don’t even need the log fire.

This holiday season, it is so important to find things that make you feel comforted, even if just for two hours. Whether snowflakes are falling outside your window or you’re singing Mele Kalikimaka from an island, a good Christmas movie will put you right in the mood for the holidays and bring some much-needed cheer. So folks, find a cosy spot and nestle in to enjoy all the good feelings these films that may just inspire you to join your local carolling group.

The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Bennett (@jonathandbennett)

Let’s not forget that in all its Christmas glory, Hallmark has a shady past in regards to uplifting the LGBTQ+ community, but 2020 was a good year with the first movie to prominently feature a gay couple on the channel: The Christmas House. This Christmas, the story continues with the sequel: The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls.

For those who need a refresher, the original comedy-drama revolves around a family reunion and some major Christmas decorating. Each member of the family has something personal they are dealing with, including Brandon, gay, and one of the two brothers.

In the sequel, the original cast is brought back as the two brothers compete in a decor-off to see who can create the best Christmas House.

Joining the ranks of the growing LGBTQ+ Christmas films, the sequel comes out on December 18, on Hallmark. In anticipation, we can re-watch the original and look forward to the new upcoming preview.

Single All the Way

There is an unwritten rule in the world that you can’t have Christmas without a new holiday-themed romantic comedy. In Single All the Way, the lead character Peter is trying (like so many of us) to curb the shade thrown at him by family members for being single. The best friend Nick (wink, wink) tags along on this holiday reunion as moral (wink, wink) support. Blind dates, family plotting, and self-denial ensue…

Cannot tell you how unexpectedly moving I found it seeing two openly gay actors as the leads in a mainstream holiday rom-com — also, the movie is really sweet and very funny. And yes, I cried #SingleAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/zB0ZNnvtl4 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) December 3, 2021

The movie that satisfies all our cravings for the to-be-expected, but equally enjoyable, love narrative is available to stream on Netflix right now.

The Bitch Who Stole Christmas

RuPaul assembles the largest @RuPaulsDragRace cast in movie history for 'The Bitch Who Stole Christmas' starring Heidi N Closet, Peppermint, Gottmik, Brooke Lynn Hytes, and more. https://t.co/emDCTEDZYp — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) October 29, 2021

Everyone knows Drag Race icon RuPaul, but did you know she is releasing her own holiday special?

“In the draggiest Christmas movie ever made, a workaholic big-city fashion journalist is sent to a Christmas-obsessed small town to dig up a story when she finds herself in the middle of cut-throat housewives, a high-stakes “Winter Ball” competition, and a sinister plot that could destroy Christmas fore-evah!” declares the official film description.

On VH1 and Sky now, you do not want to miss this film featuring BOTH Kim Petras and Charo…

With Love

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amazon Prime Video (@amazonprimevideo)

With Love is a groundbreaking new miniseries. It’s Prime’s first series featuring an inclusive LGBTQ+ cast and storyline, and one of the first Transgender love stories to ever be featured in a holiday rom-com. Now that is something to be grateful for this holiday!

“Each of the five episodes, set during a different holiday throughout the year follows Lily (Emeraude Toubia) on her transition from being newly single to caught in a love triangle with two sexy suitors (Desmond Chiam, Rome Flynn),” states the show’s synopsis.

Catch the heavily anticipated series by Amazon Prime Video starting on December 17.

Under the Christmas Tree

In another important first-ever, Lifetime is showing its first lesbian Christmas movie, and can I get a hallelujah for that?!

Under the Christmas Tree follows two women who cross paths because of their unique careers. The film’s description mentions an enchanting tree, some Christmas fairy dust, and a pâtissière extraordinaire. Say no more because we’re hooked.

Starting on December, 19, you can start watching this LGBTQ+ Christmas movie on Lifetime!

LGBTQ+ inclusivity is growing within the film industry, and we love to see it extend into some of our favourite times of the year. Hopefully, these LGBTQ+ Christmas films get you thinking that it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas.