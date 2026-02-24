Allies encouraged to send letters to trans community in powerful campaign

Cisgender allies are being encouraged to send letters of love to members of the trans community as part of a touching new campaign.

The movement is being organised by Not In Our Name, a collective of women who challenge the transphobic myth that trans women pose a threat to cis women. The project was originally launched on February 14 as a means of supporting a community amid an onslaught of harmful narratives in the media.

“This Valentine’s we wanted to do something simple,” the group said in a post on Instagram. “Some of our group sat down and wrote letters of – messages of love, solidarity and support for our trans+ family. A little reminder that behind the noise, there are thousands upon thousands of women who see you, respect you, and stand with you.”

The letter-writing campaign, dubbed “Valentine’s Yay” by the group, aims to give the trans community a “small boost and a pick-me-up in the middle of what feels like a mighty storm”.

“To all the trans+ people reading this, these letters are for you,” the group added. “We’re now encouraging more women to do the same, and contribute their own letters of love to the trans community – you can find out more in our blog.”

Allies can send messages of love and support to the trans community by filling out Not In Our Name’s Google form, which can be accessed through this link.

Not In Our Name, which is supported by the Good Law Project, previously went viral for their own letter urging the media and politicians to “recognise that there is a large number of women who are supportive of the trans+ community.”

The letter reads: “We reject – completely and categorically – the active discrimination and exclusion of trans, non-binary and gender-diverse people. Those who continue to target this minority group do not speak for us or represent our interests. They never have. They never will.”

Over 84,000 people have since signed the Not In Our Name letter.