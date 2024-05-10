Alternative Eurovision parties to be held in Ireland as Israel qualifies for finals

In protest of Israel’s participation in Eurovision, alternative parties are being organised across the island of Ireland on May 10 and 11 to encourage viewers to boycott the song contest until the organisation bans Israel from the competition.

Eurovision fans from Ireland participated in a major protest in Malmö, Sweden, where thousands marched demanding that Israel be expelled from the contest. Even though the crowd booed and yelled Free Palestine during Israel’s dress rehearsal, the country’s singer made it through to the final round of the contest.

Since Israel qualified for the final round, more protests are expected during Malmö’s event on Saturday.

Instead of watching the annual show contest, activists in Ireland are encouraging Eurovision fans to reject the art-washing of genocide and demonstrate solidarity with Palestine by boycotting the song contest and raising funds for Gaza.

Irish Artists for Palestine is holding ‘Shine on Palestine’ events on May 10 at 7:30pm at the Leisureland in Galway and the Axis in Ballymun, Dublin. The evening will feature Distracto, Tailtiu and the Funeral Rose and showcase a stellar lineup of artists and an unforgettable night of music.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Irish Artists For Palestine (@irish.artists.for.palestine)

Organisers said: “Palestinians are facing ongoing oppression and violence. We cannot remain silent in the face of unspeakable atrocities. As artists, we have a duty to use our voices and platforms to stand against the genocide being perpetrated against Palestinians by the Israeli occupation.”

The stage events will be live-streamed on Friday, May 10, and re-broadcasts on Saturday, May 11, during the Eurovision final.

With a fundraising target of €100,000, donations will support human rights, advocacy and aid organisations in Palestine, including UNWRA, Psychosocial Counselling Centre for Women (PSCCW), Al Haq and Al Mezan.

In addition to the two Irish events, on Saturday, May 11, the queer bloc of Cairde Palestine, Queerde, will host an Alternative Eurovision party in Belfast from 6:00pm at St Comgall’s – Ionad Eileen Howell.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Queerde Palestine Belfast (@queerde_palestine)

Organisers describe the event as “Celebrating culture through music, in our own version of Eurovision, and protesting Israel’s propagandist entry to the competition.”

Producer Daniel K (“Distracto”), Belfast-bound soundmason Tailtiu, post-punk band The Funeral Rose, art pop artist J Shields, six-piece rock outfit Ginger Fingers and Improdeuce will keep everyone entertained for the evening.

In addition to these incredible music acts, guests will enjoy Derry’s stand-up comedian Leann Tolan, dance performances from Palestinian Dabka Belfast and Las Flamencas as well as spoken word by Mailíosa NicÉadaoin.

Alt-Eurovision party tickets are on sale from £17 and available now, with prizes raffled off throughout the night. All proceeds will support families evacuating Gaza and the Muslim Alliance for Sexual & Gender Diversity.