Amazing queer events happening in Ireland this March 2026

Spring is right around the corner, and the queer community is ready to shake off the winter blues with a spectacular lineup of queer events this March. From club nights and craft workshops to community conversations, as spring begins, here’s your LGBTQ+ guide to queer events this March 2026.

The Outhouse LGBTQ+ Centre Book Club

March 4

The Outhouse LGBTQ+ Centre Book Club returns on Wednesday 4 March (6.30–8.30 pm) for a discussion of Sputnik Sweetheart by Haruki Murakami. Meeting roughly every six weeks, the group offers a relaxed and welcoming space for LGBTQ+ readers to gather and share perspectives. This month’s pick promises introspection, longing and plenty to unpack. Whether you’ve read every page or simply want to listen in, newcomers are always welcome. Expect thoughtful chat and a cosy midweek atmosphere.

DYKEish Big Queer Pub Quiz

March 5

Celebrate one year of DYKEish with a big queer pub quiz at The Vintage Inn (7pm–9.15pm). This anniversary edition promises brain-teasing trivia, chaotic team names and plenty of dykey pride. Bring your cleverest mates or rock up solo and join a team on the night. It’s as much about the laughs and community as it is about the points on the board. A perfect Thursday night plan and a perfect addition to our queer events guide, March 2026.

Sí-bín: Déan do Shraith Pictiúr Féin

March 5

Mark Seachtain na Gaeilge with a bilingual collage workshop at Bewley’s Cafe (6.30–8 pm). Led by Carmen Quigley, this creative session invites attendees to design their own Sraith Pictiúr in a relaxed, social setting. All materials are provided, and no artistic experience is necessary. The focus is on expression, play and celebrating Irish language and culture in an inclusive way. Tickets are €15 via TicketSource or Instagram.

HONEYPOT at Fidelity

March 7

International Women’s Day weekend kicks off in style as HONEYPOT takes over Fidelity Bar & Studio (10pm–late). Local favourites k8olo and AVANI will keep the dancefloor moving all night with high-energy selections. HONEYPOT centres queer women while remaining open to the wider LGBTQ+ community and allies. The vibe is inclusive and joyfully sapphic. Come ready to dance and celebrate.

Heartlands Pride: Seachtain na Gaeilge Meet-Up

March 8

If you’re keen to use your cúpla focal, Heartlands Pride is gathering at Chocolate Brown Café at 1pm. This relaxed Sunday meet-up offers a chance to practise Irish in a supportive queer space. Gaeilgeoirí of all levels are encouraged to attend, from fluent speakers to total beginners. Expect chats, coffee and plenty of encouragement. A wholesome way to spend your afternoon.

LGBTQ+ Women’s Social Badminton Taster

March 8

Head to Swan Leisure (2.30–4.30 pm) for a friendly badminton taster session. Designed as a low-pressure introduction, it’s ideal for beginners or those returning to sport. The emphasis is on fun, movement and meeting new LGBTQ+ friends. Equipment guidance is provided, and no competitive streak is required. Just bring comfortable clothes and good vibes.

Drag & Draw with Sasha Shame

March 11

At Street 66, this 90-minute session (7 pm–8.30 pm) invites you to sketch the dazzling Sasha Shame. Led by Aine Macken, the class includes a series of short and longer poses to suit all abilities. Basic materials are supplied, though you’re welcome to bring your own. It’s beginner-friendly while still offering something fresh for seasoned artists. Expect creativity, camp energy and a whole lot of fun.

King

March 13

King, the night for queer women and their friends by the creatives behind Mother, is back with a bang for 2026. The event will take place at The Grand Social on Friday, 13 March, from 11 pm ‘til late. Organisers warn to “expect a floor-shaking celebration packed with pop, house, disco, and big dyke energy in a new home!” The dance party’s lineup is STACKED, including Sahana, Claire Beck and Sally Cinnamon.

Club GASS: 2016 Throwback Special

March 14

Take a neon-soaked trip back to 2016 at Róisín Dubh (doors 10.30pm). DJs Vasuki Red and Menace will be spinning peak Tumblr-era bangers across two floors. Hosting duties fall to the fabulous Kiki St Clair, with drag performances inspired by the chaos and glamour of the era. Think wall-to-wall anthems and unapologetic nostalgia. Over 18s, standing, and strictly non-refundable.

Mammy Mia: ABBA Mother’s Day Party

March 15



Sing Along Social brings its ABBA-fuelled Mother’s Day bash to The Sugar Club. Mammy Mia promises an afternoon of dancing queens, pop belters and joyful chaos. Alongside ABBA classics, expect hits from Sinéad O’Connor, Raye and Céline Dion. It’s open to mammies, aunties, grannies, besties and anyone who’s ever had a mammy. Tickets are €18.

ELECTROLYTES

March 20

Giita and Manwelli take over Wigwam (9pm–1 am) for an exclusive four-hour electro journey. Expect synth pop and electroclash with sunglasses-at-night energy. The terrace will be transformed into a pulsing dance haven. If you like your beats sharp and your basslines nostalgic, this one’s for you. Electro all night.

Queer Talk: Éist

March 31

Closing the month at PantiBar, this Trans Day of Visibility event creates space for an open discussion on sexual violence within queer communities. Hosted by Éist and proudly supported by PantiBar, the evening centres lived experience and collective care. It is a trauma-informed, inclusive environment welcoming all genders and sexual orientations. Tickets operate on a donation basis, supporting vital community work.

March 2026 is packed full with queer events from club nights to theatre, and celebrations. Whether you’re dancing the night away at HoneyPot or finding community and culture with Heartlands Pride, there is no shortage of ways to embrace queer joy this month. See you there!