Anna Kendrick to direct highly anticipated The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo film

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo is being adapted into a film, and Anna Kendrick is set to direct it. Netflix announced the new appointment of the Pitch Perfect star on June 1, 2026.

The 2017 novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid became a BookTok sensation during the pandemic. The author later came out publicly as bisexual in 2025.

The story is that of an ageing Hollywood star divulging a secret sapphic romance and lavender marriages. It’s a fictional tale of fame, scandal, and romance, inspired by Old Hollywood stars during The Golden Age, such as Ava Gardner and Elizabeth Taylor. The novel takes shape by following the protagonist’s many marriages throughout her lifetime.

Netflix secured the rights to its adaptation back in 2022. Before that, a series adaptation of the bestseller was in development, with Ilene Chaiken and Jennifer Beals of The L Word attached as executive producers.

Since 2022, many creatives have been attached to the Netflix adaptation. Russian Doll director Leslye Headland was attached, but stepped down. She told Variety, “Damn it. It’s not going to work out with me involved in it, but it is going to be wildly successful”. Maggie Betts of The Burial then took over the role, before leaving as well.

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo adaptation will be Kendrick’s second directorial project, following her debut with the 2023 film, Woman of the Hour. Kendrick donated her entire salary from the crime thriller to organisations helping survivors of abuse.

The MeToo movement happened after The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo was released, and the author told TIME that, “we have a real opportunity here to further that conversation, and to make the movie better than the book.”

Reid also told AP, “Everyone is working incredibly hard to get this movie made and everyone knows that there is a lot of pressure to get it exactly right.”

No release date is available yet as the project is still in development, but as it stands, Netflix is set to adapt The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo to a feature film, with Anna Kendrick directing.