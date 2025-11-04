Arson attack on Drogheda migrant centre "started deliberately", Gardaí say

A deliberate arson attack on an IPAS centre in Drogheda was initially framed by senior officials as a fireworks incident, prompting criticism that the severity of the crime was downplayed and public understanding muddied. Gardaí have now confirmed that the fire was “started deliberately”.

Five people, including four children, one a baby, were rescued from the upper floor of the IPAS-run accommodation on Friday night, after the fire began shortly after 8pm. A total of 28 residents were inside at the time. Several were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital for assessment, though none sustained serious injuries.

Early reports, echoed by Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan on Saturday morning, suggested that fireworks had been thrown into the building, fuelling speculation that the incident might have been a Halloween prank gone wrong. However, CCTV footage later appeared to show a man entering the property and igniting petrol in the stairwell. Gardaí subsequently confirmed that the fire was started deliberately and have launched an investigation into attempted arson.

According to The Journal, The Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland (MASI) said the initial fireworks narrative “downplayed” the attack and created a sense of confusion. “It made it seem like an accident,” MASI coordinator Lucky Khambule said, stressing the importance of accurate information from government figures. The incident comes amid a rise in anti-migrant sentiment and a spate of previous arson attacks on sites earmarked for refugee accommodation.

Prominent online accounts known for spreading disinformation reportedly shifted from minimising the attack to endorsing it, prompting fears of further copycat incidents. Gardaí have appointed a Senior Investigating Officer and preserved the scene for technical examination, with investigators confirming the likely use of an accelerant such as petrol.

John Lannon, CEO of Doras migrant support organisation, said that the violence in Drogheda was extremely worrying. Government leaders must be responsible in their language around migration, as questioning the rights of people to seek asylum can “potentially fuel acts like this,” he said. Last week, Tánaiste Simon Harris said that Ireland’s “migration numbers are too high” and that too many people were coming to Ireland claiming asylum.

Green Party justice spokesperson Patrick Costello accused the Government of “ignoring far-right violence”, warning that without decisive action, “deaths” could occur. Other opposition figures, including People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy and the Social Democrats’ Gary Gannon, urged political leaders to calm tensions and avoid rhetoric that fuels hostility towards migrants.

As a result of the arson attack in Drogheda, the government has ordered a security review of more than 320 IPAS centres nationwide. Meanwhile, Khambule cautioned that responses to recent attacks, including what he described as “mass deportations”, risk failing to address the growing threat.

“This was not a firecracker,” he said. “It was a deliberate attempt to set fire to a building where children were sleeping. Lives could have been lost.”