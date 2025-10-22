Irish politicians and community groups condemn Citywest riots targeting migrants centre

Politicians and a number of community groups have condemned riots targeting an International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS) centre in Citywest in Dublin last night, October 21.

As RTÉ reports, over 2,000 people gathered outside the centre, but violence soon broke out. A Garda van was set on fire, missiles and fireworks were thrown at gardaí, and one garda was injured.

The riot was planned by a number of anti-immigration and far-right groups after news broke that a child had been allegedly assaulted in Citywest. A man has since been arrested and charged in relation to the investigation.

In response to the riots, the Garda Public Order Unit was deployed along with the Mounted Unit, the Dog Unit, Air Support and water cannon. After two-and-a-half hours, the crowd was dispersed.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said in a statement that he “strongly” condemns the violent disorder and thanked the gardaí for their work.

I strongly condemn the violent disorder that unfolded in Citywest in Dublin this evening. I pay tribute to the frontline gardai who acted courageously and quickly to restore order. pic.twitter.com/DScZFOkoWq — Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) October 21, 2025

Tánaiste Simon Harris said that “there is no excuse for this type of violence and thuggery against the men and women who serve to protect us and victims of crime every day”.

On last night’s Prime Time presidential debate, both candidates also condemned the Citywest riots.

Independent candidate Catherine Connolly said the scenes were “deeply disturbing” and “very upsetting”, while Fine Gael’s Heather Humphreys described the riots as “awful” and called on those involved to go home.

Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger extended her solidarity to the residents of the IPAS centre who were targeted by the protest.

On Instagram, she wrote: “We can only imagine the fear being felt by everyone who lives in City West. But also by any person of colour, migrant worker or any member of a minority community. Violence against women and children is a huge problem in society. It is male violence, not confined to any nationality.”

Outhouse LGBTQ+ Centre said in a statement that they “stand in solidarity with all those targeted and terrorised by these events, especially people seeking international protection, refugees and migrants who have already endured so much”.

The statement continued: “To everyone feeling unsafe or afraid right now: you are not alone. You are part of a community that stands with you in solidarity, in care, and in defiance of hate. Outhouse will always be a place where you are seen, respected, and valued.”

Outhouse urged the public to “speak truth against lies and misinformation, and to choose solidarity over scapegoating”.

They added: “That is the Ireland we believe in. An Ireland where everyone, regardless of background or identity, can live safely and with dignity.”

The group ROSA Socialist Feminism also condemned the riots targeting residents at the IPAS centre in Citywest.

A statement posted to Instagram read: “IPAS centres accommodate many people including children fleeing war and sexual violence, that’s often weaponised in war.

“Encouraging protests outside IPAS centres will further traumatise these victims and will do nothing to make our communities safer.”

On Bluesky, Drag queen Panti Bliss criticised the Taoiseach’s statement for not saying “a single word about the terrified people” in the IPAS centre who were “the intended targets of the mob’s violence”.

Others have noted that this doesn’t have anything to say about who rioters were. But neither does it have a single word to say about the terrified people inside City West who were the intended targets of the mob’s violence [image or embed] — Dr Panti Bliss-Cabrera (@pantibliss.bsky.social) 22 October 2025 at 10:21

In a later post, Panti described last night’s arrest as an “anti-migrant racist riot”.