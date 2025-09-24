What Ireland’s 2025 presidential nominees say on LGBTQ+ rights

With President Michael D. Higgins leaving behind a legacy of cultural depth and progressive thought, many voters, particularly within LGBTQ+ and socially engaged communities, are asking: as the country gears up for its 2025 presidential election, who can best represent modern Ireland?

A notably small field of candidates has emerged, the smallest since 1990. While the presidency is largely a ceremonial role, the identity and values of the person occupying Áras an Uachtaráin have immense symbolic significance.

Here’s a look at the three declared candidates. Fine Gael’s Heather Humphreys, Independent TD Catherine Connolly, backed by Labour and Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil’s Jim Gavin.

Heather Humphreys

Heather Humphreys, a former cabinet minister, is Fine Gael’s choice for president, a decision reportedly supported by conservative independents like Michael Healy-Rae, who oppose a more left-leaning candidate. Humphreys brings a unique personal narrative: a practising Presbyterian from Co Monaghan who calls herself “a proud Ulsterwoman, a Protestant and an Irish republican.”

Throughout her political career, Humphreys has largely avoided controversy, though she did face criticism for a rushed appointment to the Irish Museum of Modern Art board in 2014, and more recently for remarks made to journalists from The Ditch over a planning dispute.

On LGBTQ+ issues, Humphreys supported the 2015 Marriage Equality referendum and condemned recent protests against queer content in libraries. In May 2024, as Minister for Social Protection, she responded to a question about legal recognition for intersex people, citing existing legislation under the Civil Registration Act 2004. Her answer acknowledged the existence of intersex identities but stopped short of supporting non-binary legal recognition.

Humphreys’s presidential campaign is built around themes of “community, unity, and opportunity.” However, critics argue she has been a steady figure in governments that presided over budget surpluses while housing and healthcare crises deepened. On LGBTQ+ rights, Humphreys is a 2025 presidential candidate who is cautious in moderation: not hostile, but not particularly radical either.

Catherine Connolly

Galway West TD Catherine Connolly enters the race as a progressive candidate, backed by both Labour and Sinn Féin. A long-time advocate for reproductive rights, social justice, and neutrality, Connolly brings legislative experience, moral clarity, and a commitment to equality.

In the Dáil, she’s been outspoken on Irish neutrality, the genocide in Gaza, and the failures of neoliberal policymaking. A gaeilgeoir, Connolly has championed linguistic and cultural rights, chaired multiple Dáil committees, and made history as the first woman elected Leas-Cheann Comhairle.

Her LGBTQ+ credentials are strong: Connolly supported Marriage Equality and Repeal, and she consistently frames her politics around dignity, autonomy, and care. She also supports treating drug use as a public health issue and has spoken in favour of euthanasia with strong safeguards, positions often aligned with LGBTQ+ advocacy for bodily autonomy and compassion-based legislation.

Connolly’s campaign slogan: “Let us choose peace. Let us choose each other. Let us begin.” portrays an approach grounded in inclusivity, human rights, and social solidarity.

Jim Gavin

Jim Gavin, best known for managing Dublin’s GAA football team, is Fianna Fáil’s pick. A former Air Corps pilot and aviation executive, Gavin is positioning himself as a dignified, apolitical figure.

He’s expressed support for Ireland’s neutrality; however, he is also in favour of the abolition of the Triple Lock, which requires Ireland to get UN approval if it wants to send Defence Forces personnel abroad as peacekeepers. His comments on Gaza and “military objectives” have drawn criticism, and he believes the Áras should be an open, civic space.

On social issues, Gavin says he voted Yes in both the Marriage Equality and abortion referendums. However, his public record on LGBTQ+ rights is sparse. One notable moment came in 2015, when he supported openly gay GAA referee David Gough, who was banned from wearing a rainbow wristband. Gavin said society had “moved on,” and expressed sympathy for Gough’s stance.

Still, Gavin remains something of a cypher. His vague, polished public persona has raised concerns that his presidency could lack moral courage at crucial moments. For queer communities and LGBTQ+ voters, Gavin may be a somewhat safe 2025 presidential candidate, but safety can also mean silence.

The Verdict

For voters looking for meaningful representation, the 2025 race offers three very different visions of Ireland.

Humphreys is a steady, if cautious, supporter of social change, framed within a centre-right, status-quo mould.

Connolly stands out as the most principled and progressive, with clear commitments to equality, neutrality, and human dignity.

Gavin is an unknown quantity, affable and centrist, but with little track record to judge.

As the election nears, one question will loom large: do we want a president who simply reflects the nation, or one who challenges it to be better?

Did you know we have a team of wonderful runners taking part in this year’s Dublin Marathon and raising funds for GCN? You can support our athletes at this link.