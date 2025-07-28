Irish GAA teams make history with first-ever LGBTQ+ match

History was made on Saturday, July 19, as two LGBTQ+ GAA teams faced off for the first time ever. Ulster’s Aeracha Uladh travelled to Cork’s Na Laochra Aeracha for the groundbreaking occasion, with the match taking place on the grounds of Munster Technological University (MTU).

In the end, it was the home side that emerged victorious, with a final score of 4-07 to 1-03. After the game, the winners Na Loachra Aeracha organised a venue for refreshments in Cork city centre, so the teams could get better acquainted and congratulate each other on their various successes.

Speaking after the fact, Aeracha Uladh’s Club Secretary Luke Moreland shared, “On behalf of AU, I want to extend sincerest thanks to NLA for their warmth and hospitality and commend them for the tremendous amount of work that was carried out in organising this historical event. It is amazing to see the development that NLA have made in the last year, and we wish the Club every success as they continue to progress.”

Aeracha Uladh’s PRO Christine Boyle added, “This is about more than just a Gaelic football match; this is an historically significant event which highlights the determination and drive that both AU and NLA have to advance LGBTQ+ rights and promote visibility in sport. There is a need for LGBTQ+ inclusive Clubs like AU and NLA, as both of our Clubs offer a safe and welcoming space for anyone who wants to be involved in sport, a space where they are free to be unapologetically themselves.

“The challenge match hosted by NLA in Cork will hopefully encourage any individual who has wanted to play sports, or just be a part of a team, to experience that with like-minded people who are accepting and supportive.”

Ahead of the event, Minister Jerry Buttimer TD also recognised its significance: “On the eve of the All-Ireland Hurling Final, two gay teams from the North and South of our island will play a match in MTU in Cork. I thank Cork’s Na Laochra Aeracha, for its wonderful work…They have encouraged inclusivity in sport and diversity. Aeracha Uladh coming to Cork shows the power of sport in uniting and raising the rainbow flag.”

Looking forward, Aeracha Uladh hopes to host a return fixture and welcome Na Laochra Aeracha to Belfast for a challenge match. Talks are also ongoing between the two sides and Na Gaeil Aeracha, Dublin’s LGBTQ+-inclusive GAA club, with the aim of holding a blitz in the near future.