New bill seeks to disregard historic convictions for consensual sex between men in Ireland

A new bill was introduced in the Dáil on Tuesday, July 1, seeking to establish a process to disregard historic convictions for consensual sexual activity between men. Brought to the house by Sinn Féin’s Aengus Ó Snodaigh, it is co-signed by TDs from across the combined opposition parties.

“Gay men continue to suffer as a result of convictions imposed when consensual sex between men was criminalised up to 1993,” Ó Snodaigh noted.

“Three hundred and nine proceedings were commenced, and 64 convictions made, in the ten years leading up to decriminalisation alone. Criminal records from this dark period in our history still stand and impact on the daily lives of the men affected.”

He continued by explaining that despite an apology in 2018 from the then Justice Minister, “no action has been taken by government to put a process in place to disregard those convictions, as was recommended by a Ministerial Working Group report in 2023.”

Ó Snodaigh said that his new bill would establish a process for disregarding these offenses, making clear that “there are no grounds for dismissing or prejudicing a person from an office, profession, occupation, employment or any other rights and privileges to which citizens are entitled on the basis of a historic conviction for consensual sex.”

Before concluding, the politician acknowledged the “Trojan efforts” of campaigners and legal professionals over the years that have resulted in the drafting of this bill.

Social Democrats TD Pádriag Rice added, “It is horrific now to think that gay and bisexual men faced criminal trials, and convictions, for engaging in physical relationships. These men were relentlessly targeted and vilified by the State for simply being who they were.”

He described these convictions as “a gross violation” of human rights that did “immeasurable damage”.

“These laws had a hugely negative impact on people’s lives, because even the threat of prosecution could be used to harass and intimidate people. These archaic laws also meant the provision of public services, like HIV/AIDs supports, were severely limited.

“We have come a long way since those dark days, but the prejudicial stain of those wrongful convictions has yet to be washed away,” Rice said.

Welcoming the bill, Kieran Rose of the LGBT Restorative Justice Campaign stated, “The Private Members Bill being introduced today will, if passed, finally deliver the long-awaited legislation to address the historical injustices of convictions under Ireland’s anti-gay laws.”

He called for government support and warned, “Time is running out for those men who wish to avail of a disregard scheme.”

Rose thanked Aengus Ó Snodaigh for introducing the bill, as well as Labour, the Social Democrats, the Green Party, People Before Profit, and Independent TD Catherine Connolly for co-signing.

“The Bill offers a real chance of accelerating progress on disregards, ensuring that those who want their names and records cleared can do so before it is too late,” Rose concluded.

The bill will now be scheduled for debate in the Dáil.