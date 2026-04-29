Man suspected of arson at UK LGBTQ+ nightclub released on bail

A man arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life following a devastating fire at a packed LGBTQ+ nightclub in Milton Keynes has been released on conditional bail.

Thames Valley Police said the 51-year-old suspect, from Milton Keynes, was released while investigations continue into the blaze that destroyed the well-known venue, Pink Punters. The fire has shocked the local community, particularly given its timing just hours after a separate incident at a nearby church.

“At the moment we are keeping an open mind and investigating the incidents in conjunction with each other due to proximity in location and time,” a Thames Valley Police spokesperson told the BBC.

Pink Punters, a longstanding fixture of the local nightlife scene for more than 25 years, was destroyed in the fire. The venue was known for its inclusive atmosphere, offering dancefloors, karaoke and an outdoor bar that attracted a diverse crowd.

Frank McMahon, whose family owns the nightclub, spoke of his devastation at the loss. “While I am devastated to say that the building itself has been completely destroyed, I am deeply relieved, grateful and proud to confirm that no staff or customers were harmed, and everybody went home safely.”

Despite the destruction by the suspected arson attack at the LGBTQ+ nightclub, there have been no reports of injuries, a fact that has brought some relief amid the shock.

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In the aftermath, an outpouring of support has come from local businesses, community groups and residents. Speaking to the BBC, LGBTQ+ charity Q Alliance spokesperson Jay Virgo said, “It is really important that we acknowledge the kind of historical value of venues like this.”

For many, the nightclub was more than just a venue. One regular, Kirsty, described its significance to the community: “You’d walk into a room, and there’d be all walks of life in there, wouldn’t matter who you were, no one would judge.” She continued, “Everybody got on, and everybody had a good night out.”