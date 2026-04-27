Man arrested in connection with fire at popular UK LGBTQ+ nightclub

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, following a fire at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in the UK. Pink Punters in Fenny Stratford went up in flames in the early hours of Sunday, April 26, with all customers and staff safely evacuated.

12 fire crews attended the scene, and some nearby roads were closed as a result. Thames Valley Police confirmed that a 51-year-old man from Milton Keynes is in custody, but asked people not to speculate about the motive.

Pink Punters has been running for over 25 years, featuring dancefloors, an outdoor bar and karaoke. Frank McMahon, whose family owns the venue, said he was “heartbroken” following the fire.

“While I am devastated to say that the building itself has been completely destroyed, I am deeply relieved, grateful and proud to confirm that no staff or customers were harmed, and everybody went home safely.”

He thanked authorities, staff and customers for acting quickly, and added, “Pink Punters has always been about people, not just bricks and mortar. The building may be gone, but the family, the memories, the spirit and the love remain.

“And let me say this clearly: Pink Punters will be back.”

As reported by the BBC, eyewitness Molly Firman said, “It was just a normal night – drinks, music, no problems – and then just after two in the morning, me and my girls were outside the cocktail bar… and the fire alarm was going off.

“Out of nowhere all staff and security were screaming, ‘you need to get out now’… then [we were] all out on to the road and from the road looking over it felt like in minutes – it wasn’t a small fire – but that fire expanded greatly.”

She described it as a “surreal experience… It’s truly devastating to say the least.”

Firman added, “When I think of going on a night out, that’s pretty much the only place I will think of going. If Pink’s was not to be here anymore, I think it would affect a lot of people.”

Many community groups and local business have expressed their support for the LGBTQ+ nightclub in the wake of the fire, including Bletchley RUFC, Slug and Lettuce Milton Keynes, 12th Street leisure quarter, and The Residence Bar & Kitchen.