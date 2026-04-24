Watch: Spine-tingling trailer drops for new queer horror film Leviticus

Neon has released a trailer for the queer horror movie, Leviticus. This highly anticipated film is about a forbidden romance in a small town.

This movie is the first from Australian writer and director Adrian Chiarella, akin to a cross between Heated Rivalry and It Follows.

The plot follows two teenage boys in the Australian suburbs. Naim (Joe Bird), who just moved into the suburb, strikes a romance with Ryan (Stacy Clausen). However, the community is repressed and religious; therefore, the couple must keep their relationship hidden.

But when Naim catches Ryan and the pastor’s son together, his feeling of betrayal leads him to seek revenge. The boys are forced to take part in a ceremony, one compared to conversion therapy, which unleashes a shape-shifting demon, visible only to the person pursued, often in the shape of what they most desire.

Mia Wasikowska appears as Naim’s mother, joined by Jeremy Blewitt, Ewen Leslie and Davida McKenzie.

This movie is one which tackles themes of internalised homophobia and the real-world struggles of queer youth, which, in the horror trope atmosphere, are as terrifying as they are relevant and symbolic to the world beyond the screen.

However, the truly beautiful part of it is the blossoming love between the two main characters, which becomes a devastating tale when the pair find themselves unsure of who is who.

Talking to IndieWire at the Sundance Film Festival, where the film premiered earlier this year, Chiarella explained that it is partially a tribute to LGBTQ+ artists who have influenced the horror industry. He also wishes to “reclaim the genre” with this movie.

Variety’s review of the film stated that: “Leviticus does seem bound to earn a place in the pantheon of notable queer horror.”

Leviticus is in US and Australian theatres on June 19; watch the trailer below!