Far-right mayors cancel Pride events and remove LGBTQ+ symbols in French towns

Pride events have been halted and LGBTQ+ symbols removed in two French municipalities following recent local elections that brought right-wing administrations to power. The decisions, affecting Elne in the south and Faches-Thumesnil near the Belgian border, have prompted criticism from campaigners and former officials, who argue they signal a wider retreat from LGBTQ+ visibility in public life.

In Elne, newly elected mayor Steve Fortel ordered the removal of the rainbow flag from the town hall and instructed municipal workers to repaint a rainbow pedestrian crossing white. The move came shortly after he assumed office following France’s late-March local elections, which saw several councils change political control. “Public spaces should remain neutral, and it’s for that that I made this decision,” Fortel reportedly told France 3 Occitanie. “I will not discuss it further, and I take full responsibility for it.”

His predecessor, former mayor Nicolas Garcia, strongly criticised the decision, noting that the symbols had originally been introduced as a stand against discrimination.“It was a sign that Elne fought against all forms of discrimination,” the ex-mayor said, “whether it was about sexual orientation, religion, philosophy.”

Local advocacy groups have also voiced concern: “It’s an attack on a symbol of unity and inclusion,” said Alexandra Puig, co-president of local organisation LGBT +66, speaking to Made in Perpignan. “And today I believe it’s a strong symbol, what just happened.”

In the French suburb of Faches-Thumesnil, similar measures have been taken, including the cancellation of planned Pride-related events. Activists say these actions reflect a broader pattern emerging in areas where political leadership has shifted. Collectif Lille Pride has announced a protest scheduled for April 25 at 3:30pm at the site where the march had been due to begin.

The controversy comes amid rising concern over anti-LGBTQ+ offences in France. Police figures cited by RFI show a 5% increase between anti-LGBTQ+ offences in 2023 and 2024, adding urgency to fears that these rollbacks will contribute to a more hostile climate.