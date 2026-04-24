SexyTadhg announces unmissable 2026 Irish and UK tour

Following on from their massive successes last year, including a sold-out headline tour, SexyTadhg is now presenting the SLUTTRAD tour, taking place on 12 dates across October, November, and December 2026.
The talented performer supported The Mary Wallopers on their tour in 2025, blowing crowds away all over the UK and at their Fairview Park concerts. After also entertaining audiences at Irish music festivals like Beyond The Pale, Electric Picnic, and Other Voices, SexyTadhg is just getting started.
With the SLUTTRAD tour, SexyTadhg will be performing dates in Dublin, Belfast, Limerick, Killarney, Cork, and West Cork. The tour will also take them to several cities in the UK, including Manchester, Glasgow, and London.
SLUTTRAD kicks off in YES Manchester in October and culminates at Vicar Street, Dublin, in December.
View this post on Instagram
The announcement of the SLUTTRAD tour coincides with the release of SexyTadhg’s new dirty trad single, ‘The Slag of Carlow Town’. The track comes from their new EP, TADHG, a genre-blurring project set to redefine Irish identity.
The single skillfully melds the beating fiery heart of Irish trad with gritty, overdriven guitars and punk lyrics as Gaeilge, referencing the singer’s hometown, Micheal D Higgins, Chappell Roan, and “shotanna Guiness”. Electric guitar and tin whistle have never sounded so good.
SexyTadhg embraces Irishness, queerness, and boldness, then backs it up with commanding vocals and a big band. They have shown they can do big party hits and powerful ballads alike.
View this post on Instagram
Tickets for SexyTadhg’s SLUTTRAD tour are on sale now. Get them at the links below.
18/10/26- YES Pink Room, Manchester, UK
20/10/26- The Hug and Pint, Glasgow, UK
21/10/26- Cluny 2, Newcastle, UK
22/10/26- The Bodega, Nottingham, UK
23/10/26- Moth Club, London, UK
25/10/26- The Louisiana, Bristol, UK
30/10/26- Dolan’s (The Kasbah), Limerick, IRE
31/10/26- Connelly’s Of Leap, Connelly’s Of Leap, West Cork, IRE
28/11/26- Ulster Sports Club, Belfast, NI
03/12/26- Savoy, Cork, IRE
04/12/26- Gleneagle Club, Killarney, IRE
17/12/26- Vicar Street, Dublin, IRE
© 2026 GCN (Gay Community News). All rights reserved.
Support GCN
GCN is a free, vital resource for Ireland’s LGBTQ+ community since 1988.
GCN is a trading name of National LGBT Federation CLG, a registered charity - Charity Number: 20034580.
GCN relies on the generous support of the community and allies to sustain the crucial work that we do. Producing GCN is costly, and, in an industry which has been hugely impacted by rising costs, we need your support to help sustain and grow this vital resource.
Supporting GCN for as little as €1.99 per month will help us continue our work as Ireland’s free, independent LGBTQ+ media.