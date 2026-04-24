SexyTadhg announces unmissable 2026 Irish and UK tour

Following on from their massive successes last year, including a sold-out headline tour, SexyTadhg is now presenting the SLUTTRAD tour, taking place on 12 dates across October, November, and December 2026.

The talented performer supported The Mary Wallopers on their tour in 2025, blowing crowds away all over the UK and at their Fairview Park concerts. After also entertaining audiences at Irish music festivals like Beyond The Pale, Electric Picnic, and Other Voices, SexyTadhg is just getting started.

With the SLUTTRAD tour, SexyTadhg will be performing dates in Dublin, Belfast, Limerick, Killarney, Cork, and West Cork. The tour will also take them to several cities in the UK, including Manchester, Glasgow, and London.

SLUTTRAD kicks off in YES Manchester in October and culminates at Vicar Street, Dublin, in December.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SexyTadhg (@sexytadhg)

The announcement of the SLUTTRAD tour coincides with the release of SexyTadhg’s new dirty trad single, ‘The Slag of Carlow Town’. The track comes from their new EP, TADHG, a genre-blurring project set to redefine Irish identity.

The single skillfully melds the beating fiery heart of Irish trad with gritty, overdriven guitars and punk lyrics as Gaeilge, referencing the singer’s hometown, Micheal D Higgins, Chappell Roan, and “shotanna Guiness”. Electric guitar and tin whistle have never sounded so good.

SexyTadhg embraces Irishness, queerness, and boldness, then backs it up with commanding vocals and a big band. They have shown they can do big party hits and powerful ballads alike.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SexyTadhg (@sexytadhg)

Tickets for SexyTadhg’s SLUTTRAD tour are on sale now. Get them at the links below.

18/10/26- YES Pink Room, Manchester, UK

20/10/26- The Hug and Pint, Glasgow, UK

21/10/26- Cluny 2, Newcastle, UK

22/10/26- The Bodega, Nottingham, UK

23/10/26- Moth Club, London, UK

25/10/26- The Louisiana, Bristol, UK

30/10/26- Dolan’s (The Kasbah), Limerick, IRE

31/10/26- Connelly’s Of Leap, Connelly’s Of Leap, West Cork, IRE

28/11/26- Ulster Sports Club, Belfast, NI

03/12/26- Savoy, Cork, IRE

04/12/26- Gleneagle Club, Killarney, IRE

17/12/26- Vicar Street, Dublin, IRE