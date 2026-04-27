Benfica footballer Gianluca Prestianni suspended for using homophobic language

Benfica footballer Gianluca Prestianni has been suspended for six games after using homophobic language during a UEFA Champions League play-off match. The incident occurred on February 17, when his side took on Real Madrid at Estadio da Luz.

After Madrid’s Vinicius Jr scored in the second half, Prestianni approached him and made a comment while covering his mouth with his jersey. The former immediately ran to referee Francois Letexier and said that the Argentinian winger had been racist.

The official used the crossed-arms signal introduced by FIFA in 2024 to indicate alleged racial abuse, and the game was paused for around 10 minutes. Vinicius Jr walked off the pitch, followed by several Real Madrid teammates.

Prestianni denied the allegation, writing on social media: “I want to clarify that at no time did I direct racist insults to Vini Jr, who regrettably misunderstood what he thought he heard… I was never racist with anyone.”

UEFA opened a disciplinary investigation into the matter the next day and suspended Prestianni for the second leg of the tie. During the process, Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni said that the Benfica player told him it was a homophobic comment that he made, rather than a racist one.

The governing body has found that to be the case, issuing a six-game ban as punishment, three of which have been suspended for a two-year probationary period. It has also asked FIFA to extend the suspension worldwide, rather than just in European tournaments.

The incident has once again highlighted the ongoing issue of homophobia in male football.

At an FA Cup Semi-Final on Sunday, April 26, at least 16 Leeds supporters engaged in homophobic chanting, with the Met Police confirming they are at risk of prosecution. The club has previously warned fans about the specific ‘rent boy’ chant, which has been criminalised by the Crown Prosecution Service.