Manchester United footballer given six-match ban for homophobic remark

Manchester United footballer Jack Fletcher has been suspended for six matches after using a homophobic remark against an opponent during a match for Manchester United’s Under-21 side, the Football Association has confirmed. The 18-year-old was sent off in the 62nd minute of the club’s match against Barnsley in the EFL Trophy in October 2025 after directing the phrase “gay boy” at an opponent.

The comment was overheard by referee Will Davis and was later detailed in the official match report, leading to disciplinary proceedings. An independent FA regulatory commission ruled that Fletcher’s words constituted an “aggravated breach” of Rule E.20 because they included a reference to sexual orientation. The player admitted the charge and accepted the sanction, which comprises a six-match suspension, a £1,500 fine and a mandatory face-to-face education programme.

During the hearing, Fletcher attempted to defend his actions, explaining that the remark followed a series of agitations by his opponent during the match. He told the panel that he had earlier been thrown to the ground and had his Achilles stamped on by the same opponent, and that comments had also been made about his family. In response to one exchange, Fletcher said he replied: “You seem to know a lot about me, are you a gay boy?”

In a statement, Fletcher said, “I am truly sorry for the offensive word I used in the heat of the moment. I completely understand such language is unacceptable and immediately apologised after the game.” He described the incident as a “momentary lapse of character” that did not reflect his beliefs or values, adding that he had “no intention to use the term as a homophobic insult”.

Manchester United’s LGBTQ+ supporters’ group, Rainbow Devils, welcomed Fletcher’s apology but stressed that “homophobic language has no place in football or society regardless of intention or connotation.” They added, “Words matter and words hurt. Football must be for everyone to feel safe and included.”

“We hope Jack learns from this and grows as a person and a player,” the statement continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rainbow Devils (@rainbowdevils)

Manchester United said the club has been working closely with the midfielder to strengthen his understanding of discriminatory language and why it is harmful. He will continue to take part in the club’s diversity initiatives alongside the FA’s compulsory training.