Irish Women's basketball team urged not to play St. Patrick's Day match against Israel

Ireland’s women’s basketball team is set to play Israel on March 17 in the FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2027 Qualifiers, following a unanimous decision by the board of Basketball Ireland to proceed with the fixture despite ongoing conflicts in Gaza.

The decision comes after Ireland’s most recent match with Israel on November 18, 2025, when they were defeated 93–86 at a neutral venue in Riga, Latvia. At the time, Basketball Ireland said it was “extremely alarmed by the ongoing humanitarian situation in Gaza” and would “assess the next steps”. After what it described as “extensive deliberation with various stakeholders”, the board confirmed it would fulfil the fixtures.

Under FIBA Europe regulations, Basketball Ireland faced an €80,000 fine for refusing to play the first scheduled fixture against Israel and a further €100,000 penalty, along with a potential international ban if they failed to complete the return game.

Sanctions could also have included removal from the 2027 and 2029 EuroBasket campaigns. Basketball Ireland stated that any decision not to play would be “extremely damaging to Irish basketball and the women’s game”, noting the country’s previous 14-year absence from international competition.

The November match was not the first time Ireland had been drawn to face Israel since the nation launched its assault on Gaza in October 2023. Back in February 2024, Ireland refused to shake hands and stood to the side during the national anthems before a EuroBasket qualifier against Israel.

Israeli player Dor Saar described the Irish team as “quite antisemitic”, while Israel’s head coach Sharon Drucker said Ireland had shown disrespect. Basketball Ireland rejected the comments as “inflammatory and wholly inaccurate” and reported them to FIBA Europe. Ireland was later warned by the governing body.

Campaign group Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign is urging supporters to write to Basketball Ireland’s chief executive, John Feehan, calling on the organisation to respect the Palestinian boycott call and refuse to play the March fixture.

Meanwhile, queer Irish basketball team Shamrock Sióga have noted, “It is unconscionable that the Ireland Women’s Team should again be expected to play Israel in another qualifier match. Palestine is suffering a humanitarian crisis due to the ongoing genocide perpetrated by the Israeli State.”