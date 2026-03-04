Heartstopper actor Joe Locke wins first Emmy for role in beloved series

Heartstopper star Joe Locke took home his first Emmy at the Children’s & Family Emmy Awards on Monday, March 2. Celebrations for the series didn’t stop there, as creator Alice Oseman was also awarded for writing a powerful episode.

Besting big Hollywood stars such as Lisa Kudrow and Jude Law, Joe Locke was awarded in the Outstanding Lead Performer category. His co-star, Kit Connor, was also nominated in the same category.

This marks Locke’s first Emmy, after also being nominated in 2022 for his role in Heartstopper. At the time, Kit Connor was the one to win the golden statue, meaning both lead actors have won Emmys for their performances in the beloved show.

Taking to social media after the win, Locke shared: “Very chuffed with this. Thank you everyone.”

Heartstopper author Alice Oseman took home the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for her contribution to the episode ‘Journey’, where main character Charlie seeks out treatment for obsessive-compulsive disorder and anorexia.

Based on Oseman’s graphic novels, Heartstopper follows the lives of LGBTQ+ teenagers attending secondary school. The show has garnered widespread praise for its tender portrayal of young queer love, as well as for handling delicate topics in a careful and respectful manner.

The beloved queer show is set to wrap with a feature film based on the upcoming sixth volume of the Heartstopper graphic novel series. Confirming the news last April, Netflix wrote that the show will return “bigger than ever” with a film marking its “final chapter”.

At the time, Oseman commented on the announcement, saying: “I am completely overjoyed that we will get to tell the end of the Heartstopper story.”

“I’m so grateful to everyone who has worked hard to make this possible and to the incredible fans of Heartstopper for your patience and passion. I cannot wait to bring this story to a magical conclusion.”

The film is set to be released on Netflix in the summer.