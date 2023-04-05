Gays go wild as official Barbie trailer unveils cast of LGBTQ+ faves

The trailer for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie has finally dropped, and we are here for all of the LGBTQ+ representation and references.

We already knew that Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling were to play leading roles, but the trailer unveiled a whole cast of queer actors and allies who are fully embracing their Barbie identities and frolicking across an incredible set fully encapsulating camp colours.

The imagery from the film is absolutely iconic. The whole world is immersive and as soon as the trailer begins, it feels as if we’ve been dropped into a Mattel Barbie dream house. Barbie’s world is full of bright pink convertibles and perfectly positioned palm trees, and every character manages to look like a chiselled plastic doll.

After Barbie walks across the beach in her famous heels, she enthusiastically greets each person by saying “Hi Barbie!” or “Hi Ken!” hilariously revealing that every character is either named Barbie or Ken.

The gorgeous cast features Derry Girls’ Nicola Coughlan, Sex Education’s Connor Swindells and Ncuti Gatwa, queer actor Alexandra Shipp, and trans model and actor Hari Nef, who plays Doctor Barbie!

There are a bunch of A-list comedians, too, including lesbian icon Kate McKinnon, and Will Ferrell as the CEO of Mattel. The full cast also includes names like Dua Lipa, America Ferrera, Issa Rae, and Michael Cera.

Kate McKinnon as the doodled-on home haircut Barbie who, based on the splits thing probably kisses all the other Barbies—true girlhood representation. pic.twitter.com/ao0Q0xae2g — Sarah Orsborn (@erniebufflo) April 4, 2023

Greta Gerwig putting Chris Evans’ gay brother in a Barbie movie. She said hashtag ally pic.twitter.com/rqB2CqkJ30 — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) April 4, 2023

Gay fans are swooning over pictures of Ryan Gosling as Ken, who struts around with a pair of bright yellow rollerblades in hand. And there is no shortage of hilarious queer references in the trailer.

At one point, feuding Kens get into an argument threatening to “Beach” each other off, with one Ken saying to another, “I’ll beach off with you any day Ken” and another, “Anyone who wants to beach him off has to beach me off first,” and, “I will beach both of you off at the same time!”

Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu talking about “beaching each other off” in the new Barbie trailer…I’ve had this dream before pic.twitter.com/7zcL22Wuou — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) April 4, 2023

We also see Barbie drive her car toward a “Real World” sign, suggesting Barbie and Ken may be leaving the island of Barbie Land in favour of navigating the real world.

The official cast posters are completely taking over social media, with creative fans obsessively designing their own, and we can’t get enough!

This is the Wah 💅 pic.twitter.com/U6A1eDWq31 — Ly 💫 (@spoiler4you) April 4, 2023

15th of the 6th 85 x pic.twitter.com/PihoDe31OY — Nuhdeen Coyle (@NuhdeenCoyleNow) April 4, 2023

While we still don’t know much about the film’s plot, in an earlier interview with British Vogue, Margot Robbie said we should expect the unexpected.

“It comes with a lot of baggage! And a lot of nostalgic connections. But with that comes a lot of exciting ways to attack it. People generally hear Barbie and think, I know what that movie is going to be, and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t’,” she said.

The Barbie movie trailer is so camp and gay, the film will be pure cinema or used as a torture device in the future. Either way, I'm in. — Alex Berg (@itsalexberg) April 4, 2023

it’s obvious that several gay people were responsible for the barbie movie and i love it — ella 💘 ceo of myaabchamn (@ellasux) April 4, 2023

Honestly, regardless of the plot, the LGBTQ+ community will collectively be queueing up for tickets based on the cast and scenery alone.

Barbie is coming to theatres on July 21, 2023, and we absolutely can not wait to get a glimpse of the incredible camp world.

“7 tickets for the barbie movie please” pic.twitter.com/N7WXbuFflm — k 🌙🍄🧚🏽‍♂️ (@sunflwerrmoon) April 4, 2023