BBC denies cutting Irish-language lyrics from CMAT's new single

BBC Radio 1 came under fire after it appeared to have edited out the Irish-language introduction and a key lyrical bridge from the first play of CMAT’s new single ‘Euro-Country’, which debuted on the station on the evening of Tuesday, July 22. However, the broadcaster has since denied cutting the track, saying the radio version was “supplied by the record label”.

The track, a politically and emotionally resonant piece reflecting on the aftermath of the 2008 financial crash in Ireland, was edited down, cutting its first 45 seconds and a section referencing suicide.

CMAT, whose real name is Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson, took to her Instagram story shortly after the broadcast to clarify that the decision to edit the song was not hers.

“I just want to say really quickly that it was not my decision to have the Irish language edited out of the first ever play of ‘Euro-Country’ on radio,” she said. “I don’t know if it was a mistake or what happened, but that was not my decision; however, they have just gotten in contact and said that they are going to play the Irish language intro full version of ‘Euro-Country’ tomorrow to make up for it.”

The cut lyrics at the start of the song are as follows: “Cad is gá dom a dhéanamh mura bhfuil mé ag bualadh leat? / Tá ceann folamh agam, agus peastantach nua / Eirím níos dofheicthe, is tú imithe ó mo shoal / Níl aon rud fágtha sa scátháin / An mbeidh mé álainn mhaol?”

This translates to: “What am I to do if I’m not meeting you? / I have an empty head, and a new personality / I become more invisible, you’re gone from my life / There’s nothing left in the mirror / Will I be beautiful bald?”

In addition to the Irish-language intro, the broadcast omitted a raw, poignant bridge referencing the rise in suicides following the financial crash. The song includes pointed political commentary, with lyrics referencing former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern: “All the big boys, all the Berties, all the envelopes, yeah they hurt me. I was 12 when the das started killing themselves all around me.”

After being accused of editing CMAT’s track, the BBC stated that it “did not edit the Irish language from this single,” but rather played the version “that was supplied by the record label”. It added that Radio 1 has since “played the full version that includes the Irish language intro” on Rickie Melvin and Charlie, and it will be played again on two other shows.

‘Euro-Country’ is the title track from CMAT’s third album, due for release on August 29 via AWAL Recordings. The song paints a stark portrait of a generation raised in the economic and emotional wreckage left by corrupt leadership.

Accompanying the track is a striking music video featuring CMAT dancing in the fountain of the Omni Shopping Centre in Santry, north Dublin.

The release follows a widely praised performance on Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage earlier this summer, hailed by many as a breakthrough moment in her career.

CMAT’s album Euro-Country will arrive ahead of a headline, sold-out show in Dublin’s 3Arena this December.