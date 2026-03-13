Belfast LGBTQ+ charity The Rainbow Project wins prestigious health award

The Rainbow Project, an LGBTQ+ charity based in Belfast, has received one of this year’s IMPACT Awards, courtesy of the global biopharma company GSK and in partnership with The King’s Fund. The prize includes £40,000 in funding plus a spot on a leadership and development training programme.

The nonprofit is a vital resource for Northern Ireland’s queer community. In their mission statement, they state that they are “devoted to improving the health and wellbeing of LGBTQIA+ people and their families in Northern Ireland, as well as those questioning their orientation or gender, through partnership, advocacy and the development and delivery of appropriate support services.”

In addition to raising awareness on a number of key issues, they offer a wide range of services, including a co-cultural counselling service. This initiative was spotlighted by the IMPACT Awards judges as particularly impressive, alongside the charity’s campaign to ban so-called “conversion therapy”.

The Rainbow Project’s strategic partnerships were also praised by the judges, who recognised their Cancer Champions Programme, which was developed with Macmillan Cancer Support. The IMPACT Awards described this campaign as groundbreaking for its approach in supporting trans and non-binary people through the breast screening process.

Lisa Weaks, the Senior Associate at the King’s Fund, said The Rainbow Project “stood out for its exceptional commitment to tackling deep‑rooted inequalities affecting LGBTQIA+ people in Northern Ireland.”

She continued: “It delivers compassionate care and support to those who are often experiencing high levels of mental distress and who have poorer physical health outcomes. The judges were impressed by the organisation’s sexuality and gender identity‑affirming services, strong partnerships, and strategic leadership at system level. Its impact is profound – reaching individuals facing the greatest barriers, while also driving structural change to create a more inclusive future.”

Speaking on behalf of The Rainbow Project, the charity’s CEO, Scott Cuthbertson, said the organisation is “delighted” to receive the award.

“The Rainbow Project is a charity about making change: as LGBTQIA+ people, we know that the status quo does not work for us, so our impact is vitally important to us. We have worked hard to build an organisation that meets the needs of the communities we serve, while standing resilient to the challenges faced in Northern Ireland. We are very much looking forward to the leadership development programme provided by The King’s Fund, to continue to improve our impact in future.”