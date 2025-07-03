Belong To announces jam-packed summer programme for Ireland's LGBTQ+ youth

Ireland’s LGBTQ+ youth organisation Belong To has announced its programme for summer 2025. This series of free events and activities for young people aged 14 to 23 will be going on throughout July and August. The programme will include workshops, events, and activities each week, beginning July 7 and ending August 23.

Read on to see the exciting programme lineup Belong To has in store!

Trans Joy Week – Transboree & Trans Pride (July 7 – 12)

To kick off the summer project, Belong To will celebrate trans and non-binary youth through the annual Transboree event, which offers fun and engaging workshops centred around self-care, creativity, and celebrating trans joy. Belong To will also be preparing for Trans and Intersex Pride on July 12 this week, with the programme open to LGBTQ+ youth aged 14 to 23.

Casting All – The Abbey Theatre x Belong To Theatre Week (July 14 – 19)

This is for the theatre fans! Belong To is partnering with Ireland’s national theatre for a LGBTQ+ youth drama programme full of workshops and skill development. In addition, participants will get to write and perform their own play on the iconic stage. This programme is for LGBTQ+ youth aged 14 to 17.

Reel Youth – Movie Making Week (July 21 – 26)

This programme features the Reel Youth collective and will allow participants to grow in the craft of filmmaking. With a theme of ‘Comedy & Festival’, attendees will get to write, direct, and produce a short film. This is for LGBTQ+ youth aged 14 to 17.

Self-Care Summer – Wellbeing and Sustainability Week (July 28 – August 1)

The fourth programme in Belong To’s summer project is centred on fostering the wellbeing of young queer people while also educating them on sustainability and climate justice. This programme is for LGBTQ+ youth aged 14 to 23.

Belong on the Pitch – Sports Week (August 4 – 8)

Those looking to get active will appreciate this sports-focused programme. Open to all skill levels, this week allows participants to have fun with activities like football, rock climbing, and hiking. This is for LGBTQ+ youth aged 14 to 23.

Out in the Arts – Culture Week (August 11 – 16)

This week takes participants out to explore the many museums and galleries in Dublin, including the Little Museum of Dublin, IMMA, the Leprechaun Museum, and different LGBTQ+ centred exhibits and tours. This programme is for LGBTQ+ youth aged 14 to 23.

Closing the Season – End of Summer Parties (August 18 – 23)

To end their summer project, Belong To’s final week features get-togethers to reflect and celebrate the end of what will surely be an exciting and fun summer. This programme is for LGBTQ+ youth aged 14-23.

Belong To’s summer project displays the organisation’s commitment to creating safe spaces that allow LGBTQ+ young people to get out, meet people, and have a fun time entertaining a plethora of interests and passions! In addition to the themed weeks, there will be drop-in events for under-18s and over-18s throughout the summer. For full details and to sign up, contact Belong To here.