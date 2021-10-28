Callout for people in Ireland living with HIV for innovative project marking World AIDS Day

GCN and HIV Ireland are calling for people living with HIV in Ireland to participate in Living – an innovative project to mark World AIDS Day on 1st December 2021.

As we approach the end of a year reflecting on 40 years of HIV and AIDS, we celebrate the achievements made, acknowledge the work that still needs to be done, and remember those who died. We propose to end the year with a celebration of the Living.

So what is Living? It is an innovative, first-of-its-kind, photographic exhibition of people living with HIV in Ireland, where those involved can share their own words of inspiration and motivation for others.

This artistic representation will celebrate the leadership role people living with HIV contribute to the HIV response, particularly in relation to confronting and challenging stigma. We want the exhibition to represent the diversity of people living with HIV in Ireland and are calling for people from different social and ethnic backgrounds, and of different genders and sexual orientations, to volunteer to participate.

The wonderfully talented Hazel Coonagh is the photographer for the project.

Your participation will show support for other people living with HIV who may feel unable to share their status. You can inspire others who feel isolated because of the fear of HIV-related stigma or rejection. You can encourage those who may experience self-stigma or shame. You can educate so that we can drive Ireland towards reaching zero stigma and discrimination.

Interested? If you are, you must be over the age of 18, be available to participate in a portrait photoshoot on November 14th and 15th in Dublin city centre and contribute to a short interview to capture your words of inspiration for others.

The exhibition will be launched at an event in the CHQ building in Dublin on the evening of 1st December 2021 hosted by national treasure, Panti, and all participants in the photoshoot should ‘save the date’.

For more information, or to send your expression of interest in confidence, please contact Susan Donlon from HIV Ireland by email to [email protected] or GCN’s Lisa Connell on [email protected] Susan is contactable via phone on 087 753 4557.

The Living event and exhibition project is made possible with the generous funding and support of GSK the HSE Sexual Health & Crisis Pregnancy Programme, EPIC and Dublin Pride.