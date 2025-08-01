Cherry Vann becomes first openly lesbian Archbishop of Wales in historic appointment

The Church in Wales has made history with the election of Cherry Vann as its new Archbishop making her the first openly lesbian and female leader of the Anglican church in Wales.

Her appointment marks a significant step forward for inclusivity within the Church, which has stated its commitment to welcoming all people, including those in same-sex relationships.

Archbishop Vann, who continues in her role as Bishop of Monmouth, succeeds Andrew John, who stepped down following two safeguarding reviews. These reports, not yet fully published, highlighted allegations of misconduct, including a sexual assault incident within his diocese, as reported by the BBC.

In the wake of these challenges, Vann has expressed her intention to focus on rebuilding trust within the Church and its communities. “The first thing I shall need to do is to ensure that the issues which have been raised in the last six months are properly addressed and that I work to bring healing and reconciliation, and to build a really good level of trust across the Church and the communities the Church serves.”

The Church in Wales, an Anglican province, has long positioned itself as a welcoming and inclusive institution. On its website, it emphasises the importance of sharing the message that “God loves us” and “accepts us as we are,” echoing its progressive stance on clergy being allowed to enter same-sex relationships.

Archbishop Vann brings extensive experience in church leadership. Prior to her election as Bishop of Monmouth in September 2019, she served for over a decade as Archdeacon of Rochdale in the Diocese of Manchester.

She was ordained as a priest in 1994 and has been a strong advocate for inclusion and diversity within the Church. Her elevation to Archbishop is seen by many as a hopeful and symbolic move, especially in light of the recent safeguarding issues within the Church.

In her new role, Vann will not only lead the six dioceses that comprise the Church in Wales but will also act as a key voice in shaping the Church’s direction in matters of faith, social justice, and internal reform.

Archbishop Vann’s vision of healing, trust-building, and inclusivity resonates with many within and beyond the Church in Wales community.