Clare Pride unveils jam-packed programme for 2025 celebration

The programme for Clare Pride 2025 has been unveiled, promising a vibrant array of events from September 17 to 21. From art workshops to poetry readings, football tournaments to puppet shows, and of course, the fabulous parade and afterparty, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Clare Pride 2025 kicks off on Wednesday, September 17, with ‘Speaking of Inclusion’, a collaborative event with Shannon Toastmasters in Treacy’s Oakwood Arms Hotel. The following day, St Columba’s Church will host a unique evening of reflection and community, in ‘Of One Heart: A Celebration of Unity’.

On Friday, Molly Sterling and Michelle Gunning will lead the ‘LGBTQIA+ Art Workshop: Identity Through Art’ in The Design Bank. Later that evening, a powerful spoken word event will take place in glór, entitled ‘Queerverse: A Celebration of LGBTQIA+ Poets’.

Saturday is jam-packed with exciting happenings, starting with an inclusive football tournament for LGBTQ+ women, non-binary people and allies, followed shortly by a theatre workshop with Grainnemir Abualrob and Sorcha Fox called ‘The One of Many’.

At 12:30pm, the colourful heart of the festival, the annual Clare Pride march, will begin from the intersection of Wood Quay and Parnell Street. Afterwards, participants can head to the ‘Family Fun Event’ in glór, where there’ll be a puppet show, children’s art workshops, Ennis Gospel Choir, drag performances and stalls from queer-friendly businesses and allies.

For those who want to keep the celebration going into the evening, there will be an afterparty in The Market Bar with drag and music ‘til late.

The final day of the festival starts with a social 20km cycle for all levels hosted by Queer Bike Rides Cork and Clare Sports Partnership. Afterwards, Queer Sheeds Clare and Design Bank are teaming up for an innovative closing event that will combine skill sharing, music and more.

For more details, ticket information, and to RSVP, click here or email [email protected].

The festival is organised by QuareClare, the county’s leading LGBTQ+ organisation. Since its founding, the group has worked tirelessly to promote acceptance, create safe spaces and champion equality.

Speaking about the 2025 programme, QuareClare Secretary Orla Vaughan has stated that “Clare Pride is about more than celebration—it’s about visibility and creating a county where everyone feels they belong. This year’s line-up reflects the creativity and resilience of our community and we can’t wait to welcome people from Clare and beyond to join us.”

