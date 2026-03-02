Connor Storrie brings queer energy to SNL with Olympic cameos and political punchlines

Connor Storrie turned the SNL studio into something resembling an ice rink this weekend as he hosted Saturday Night Live, delighting audiences with a flurry of surprise appearances and pointed political humour.

The Heated Rivalry star wasted little time in earning cheers during his opening monologue, welcoming US women’s Olympic hockey players Megan Keller and Hilary Knight to the stage as well as members of the US men’s Olympic hockey players Quinn and Jack Hughes.

The cameo drew particular applause as Storrie referenced President Donald Trump’s congratulatory call to the men’s team following their recent victory, joking that he felt compelled to extend an invitation to the women’s squad as well. The women ultimately declined an invitation to attend the State of the Union, citing scheduling conflicts, a decision that sparked debate in sporting circles.

Storrie’s Heated Rivalry co-star Harrison Browne, himself a former professional hockey player, had previously criticised the men’s team over their response to Trump’s call, adding further context to the moment. The live audience clearly relished the blend of sport and satire.

Beyond the guest spots, the episode served as a strong showcase for Storrie’s comic versatility. Having teased his accent skills in promotional clips, he delivered a trio of varied performances: lampooning an eccentric teacher in “Mr Franzi”, adopting a clipped British accent in “The Gentleman’s Code”, and portraying an injured yet indefatigable Las Vegas stripper in “Stripper”.

Hockey remained a running theme throughout the night. Hudson Williams, another of Storrie’s co-stars from the Crave and HBO Max queer romance drama, made a surprise appearance in a sketch set at the Rockefeller Centre ice rink. In the segment, a group of friends become so absorbed in skating that a character played by cast member Tommy Brennan postpones his own elaborate marriage proposal to join them on the ice.

The show also proved unafraid to wade into more contentious territory. Alongside jabs at the Trump administration’s foreign policy, sketches tackled the recent BAFTAs incident in which a man with Tourette syndrome made headlines after shouting racial slurs during the ceremony. As ever, SNL sought to balance irreverence with reflection and, in Connor Storrie’s case, plenty of queer-hockey-inspired flair.