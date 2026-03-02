GCN's So You Think You Can Drag makes triumphant return with fabulous night of fundraising

With another unforgettable night of entertainment and fundraising, GCN’s So You Think You Can Drag returned to The George on February 27. Featuring an incredible lineup of contestants, this amateur drag competition truly managed to put the fun in fundraising.

Hosted by the fabulous Davina Devine, the event saw the phenomenal contestants take the plunge and make their drag debuts, all while raising funds for GCN, Ireland’s free national LGBTQ+ media. It was a night of glitter, sequins and baby queens and kings galore, as nine familiar faces from entertainment and the LGBTQ+ community gathered backstage, ready to release their inner drag divas to a packed crowd.

Na Gael Aeracha and Gay Linn’s Cian Griffin got the party started with a performance of CMAT’s ‘EuroCountry’, peppered with sizzling satire of Irish politicians. Next up, AerachAitreachGaelach’s Kevin Johnston served Sandra Dee realness with an Irish rendition of ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’. Social media star Sian Conway channelled her inner cowboy with a super-sultry, Western-inspired performance. Poz Vibe Tribe’s Conor took us all the way to the Pink Pony Club with a Chappell Roan medley. Closing the first act was Trans and Intersex Pride’s Ollie Bell, whose drag persona, Dr Engie Ess, delivered a rousing critique of the state of trans healthcare in Ireland.

TV host and podcaster Fionnuala Jay made us feel very heated indeed with a steamy hockey-themed performance set to Britney. Glória LGBT+ Choir’s Ailish served witchy vibes with an Adams Family tribute. QueerHawk’s Thiago brought the spirit of Carnival to The George with a confetti-filled dance number. Finally, comedian Michael Fry, aka Buncrana del Rey, closed the show with an original, and hysterical, original song.

The performers gave it their all in a quest for the title before the winner was chosen by the crowd. Last year’s fabulous winner Khia (The) Asylum, aka Shamrock Sióga’s Danny Carby-Robinson, brought their fabulous drag persona back to the stage to crown the 2026 winner.

While it was a very tough competition, one contestant emerged victorious, gathering the most cheers from the audience: comedian Michael Fry, aka Buncrana del Rey!

The event was proudly sponsored by Absolut and The George, and also featured raffle prizes kindly donated by Mother, BPerfect Cosmetics, Absolut, Nutbutter restaurant, and MCD.

The night was a huge success, raising vital funds in support of GCN. With a not-for-profit model, our organisation operates on limited resources and has been greatly impacted by rising business costs. Funds raised through events like So You Think You Can Drag ensure that GCN can continue to be a free, accessible and reliable resource for the LGBTQ+ community.

Following the event, GCN’s Managing Editor Stefano Pappalardo said: “We were delighted to bring back So You Think You Can Drag this year, for another night of drag and fundraising. Huge congrats to our fabulous winner Michael Fry and a big thank you to all the wonderful performers for putting together such an incredible show, our gorgeous host Davina Devine, and our friends at The George and Absolut for supporting the event. And, last but certainly not least, a huge thank you to everyone who joined us on the night. We’re so grateful for the support and we hope you all had a fantastic night!”

On behalf of everyone at GCN, a huge thank you to all our gorgeous contestants, our fabulous host Davina Devine, our sponsors The George and Absolut and everyone who attended and supported the event, we hope you all had an incredible night!