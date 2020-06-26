Coronation Street newcomer Kimberly Hart-Simpson comes out as bisexual on Good Morning Britain

Coronation Street star and clothes designer Kimberly Hart-Simpson has come out as bisexual while speaking about the importance of LGBT+ representation on Good Morning Britain.

In an interview with Lorraine Kelly, clothing boutique ‘Hart Work’ owner, Hart-Simpson, revealed she designed a Pride-inspired dress for former Hollyoaks star Jessica Ellis, which was worn at the British Soap Awards 2018. She said, “This was the discovery of when I was starting to learn to sew, so she put a lot of trust in me to do that.”

Speaking about the inspiration behind the dress, Hart-Simpson continued, “It was during Pride Month, so it was really important, we were representing the LGBT+ community and I’m part of that as well. I represent the B. So for me to do that was really, really important.”

Kelly responded to the Coronation Street star’s openness by saying, “I love that you’re part of the community because, you know what, that’s what we need. More visibility. It makes all the difference in the world, love, it really does.”

Hart-Simpson went on to describe how she has spent nearly a decade auditioning for a role on Coronation Street in honour of her late father. She said, “It’s been 10 years in the making, the first day was so weird, I was quite calm. You’re around legends, but I felt quite like I belong [here].”

In her Weatherfield debut, Kimberly Hart-Simpson plays the character Nicky, a sex worker. Speaking about her new role to North Wales Live, she shared, “I want to represent people that are in that industry because I think that it’s too easy for your mind to go to the negative side of it.”

Hart-Simpson further said, “I’m proud to be doing this…these women live amongst us every single day, we might not know it, it doesn’t make them a less of a person, I think it makes them a hell of a lot stronger. It’s good to show it in a positive light.”