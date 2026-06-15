Watch: Irish TV star Darren Kennedy plays matchmaker in new gay dating show

Irish TV personality Darren Kennedy has launched a new dating show, Heyy Gay, on Instagram. The first episode, consisting of three parts, dropped on Sunday, June 14.

In the teaser for the show, Darren, who has “been matchmaking for decades”, says he’s prepared to become contestants’ “IRL wingman”, helping to foster “real connections in real time”.

“Let’s face it, we’re all exhausted with dating online – it’s so tedious, it’s tiresome; endless chats that go nowhere,” he expresses.

“Goodbye to the apps, for now at least, and let’s just connect in real life and see what happens.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heyy Gay (@heyygayshow)

Set in LA, the first episode introduces viewers to Brennan. Darren gets to know him better over a cup of coffee before hitting the streets to find him a match. And that he does!

Darren happens to meet Patrick, whom he interviews before deciding to pair him with Brennan. After some interrogation, he’s confident they’ll get along and sets them up for a coffee.

They talk about their lives, families, dating histories and more, before Darren asks the all-important question: will coffee lead to dinner? You’ll have to watch the episode to find out the answer!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heyy Gay (@heyygayshow)

Heyy Gay is produced by MixTape Content House, the company founded by Sue Kinkead and Ryan Bunnell.

“Partnering with Darren on Heyy Gay! has been a dream collaboration,” Kinkead said. “He brings fun, charm and a genuine interest in helping people connect, along with the unfiltered questions everyone wants answered… We couldn’t have asked for a better host.”

Expanding more on the dating show, Darren Kennedy shared, “In a world of swiping and algorithms, it felt like the right time to create something that leans into real life connection, spontaneity and the fun of seeing what happens when two strangers meet face-to-face.

“I’ve always had a knack for matchmaking in my personal life — maybe it’s an Irish thing — so Heyy Gay! felt like the perfect opportunity to bring that instinct into my professional world.”

He continued, “More than ever, I feel there is a yearning for connection that feels more human, more playful and more real. This show is about creating the space for that to happen.”

The first episode of Heyy Gay is available to watch now on Instagram, and the next is dropping on Sunday, June 21.

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