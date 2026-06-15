Ariana Grande launches new foundation in support of LGBTQ+ rights and mental health

Ariana Grande has announced the launch of the Brighter Days Ahead Foundation, a new charitable initiative dedicated to supporting LGBTQ+ rights, expanding access to mental health care and amplifying underrepresented voices.

The singer and actor revealed the news on social media on Friday, June 12, describing the project as a major step forward in her long-standing commitment to social causes. In the statement, the foundation said it will “champion justice and equity for our friends in need,” with “a focus on protecting trans and LGBTQ+ rights, expanding access to mental health care, and responding with care and compassion in moments of crisis.”

Ariana Grande shared her excitement about the launch, writing: “I am beyond excited to finally announce The Brighter Days Ahead Foundation.”

“Our mission is to support, protect, and provide resources for our vulnerable friends in need,” she continued. “Through four different funds, we will be supporting handfuls of incredible organisations that provide the safe space and care that is desperately needed by so many right now.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

The foundation will operate through four dedicated programmes: The Protect & Defend Fund, The Heal & Dream Fund, The Seen & Celebrated Fund and The Emergency Support Fund.

According to the foundation, the Protect & Defend Fund will support grassroots organisations advocating for LGBTQ+ rights, civil rights and reproductive justice. Meanwhile, the Heal & Dream Fund aims to improve access to mental health services and community support networks.

The Seen & Celebrated Fund will focus on elevating LGBTQ+ voices and stories. Current grantees include Gender Liberation Movement, Glisten Rainbow Library, SAGE USA, TransLash and Transanta.

The Emergency Support Fund aims to provide assistance during times of urgent need and crisis. Recent recipients include Humanity Crew, New York Cares, Palestine Children’s Relief Fund, Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, Save the Children UK, This Is About Humanity and Troop 6000.

Ariana Grande noted that supporting charitable causes has long been important to her, adding: “It has been my privilege to be able to support these causes on my own over the years. I’m grateful to now be able to expand that reach and amplify the life-saving work that these organisations do through the Brighter Days Ahead Foundation.”

The Oscar-nominated Wicked star has been a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ rights throughout her career. She has also encouraged social justice among her fans and recently criticised the US Department of Homeland Security for using her song ‘Bye’ in a social media post promoting ICE.

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