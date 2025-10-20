New bill to decriminalise sex work in Ireland launched

Red Umbrella Éireann, Sex Workers Alliance Ireland (SWAI) and the Street Workers Collective have co-created a new bill that would fully decriminalise sex work in Ireland. In addition to decriminalisation, the bill would introduce regulations that would centre the safety of sex workers.

The bill was launched by TD Ruth Coppinger yesterday, October 19, at the Red Umbrella Film Festival. The proposed bill would remove criminal sanctions for sex workers working together or hiring others to help them in their work, such as security guards or drivers.

As it stands, Ireland follows the Nordic Model of sex work, which makes it legal to sell sex but illegal to purchase sex.

At yesterday’s launch, People Before Profit TD Ruth Coppinger said that Ireland’s adoption of the Nordic Model has been unsuccessful in its aim to reduce the demand for sex work.

Deputy Coppinger also said a bill to decriminalise sex work in Ireland would reduce violence against sex workers.

She said: “Gender based violence and violence against queer people is rampant in every part of society. Any hint of further marginalisation or stigmatising of sex workers, of course, may worsen the type of violence they are vulnerable to experiencing.”

Deputy Coppinger said the bill to decriminalise sex work has a “desire to remove any means by which sex workers can be stigmatised, repressed or harassed by the state, or in any way criminalised.”

She added: “Anything less is discriminatory, and furthermore is exacerbating the intersection of sexism, racism, queerphobia and anti-working-class oppressions that so many sex workers’ lives are affected by.”

Red Umbrella Éireann also criticised Ireland’s adoption of the Nordic Model and called for a legislative approach that would “keep sex workers safe”.

They said: “This bill is a direct response to this policy failure. Corroborated by thorough research and consultations with sex workers, this legislation directly addresses the dangers sex workers face — from reducing the risk of being a target for predators to removing barriers to reporting exploitation.”

Deputy Coppinger is set to bring the bill to the Dáil and is currently seeking the support of other TDs and Senators.

