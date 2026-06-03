Digital rights groups and queer organisations take legal action against Meta over ongoing censorship

Digital advocacy groups have teamed up with queer organisations to launch legal action against Meta, the company that owns Facebook, Instagram, Threads and WhatsApp. US and European-based NGO Repro Uncensored launched the case alongside other organisations, including Bits of Freedom, BUTT Magazine, Club ChUrch, The Queer Agenda, Queer Gallery, COC Nederland, Tillatec, Sauna Nieuwezijds, Free Willie Amsterdam, Striptopia and No Limits! Art Castle.

The core concern of the coalition is that “Meta may have violated European fundamental rights law, the Digital Services Act (DSA), GDPR, and Dutch anti-discrimination law” through discriminatory moderation, opaque enforcement systems and the exclusion of the LGBTQ+ community from digital spaces.

Bits of Freedom said in a statement, “In recent months, numerous Instagram accounts, including those of organizations within the LGBTQIA+ community, have been deleted. Many accounts disappeared without explanation.”

They additionally published a list of demands, the first of which is: “Meta is not allowed to block accounts unless they can offer a very good reason for doing so. This can only be done after a person has established that the content an account was posting is not allowed on Meta’s platforms. For each decision, the user must receive a proper explanation.”

The second demand is: “Meta must also explain exactly why these organizations’ accounts were blocked. What rule was violated? And was the decision made by a person or a machine?”

The final demand is: “Meta must designate a contact person to enable direct communication, so that users are not reliant on fully automated processes.”

In a joint statement shared on social media about the legal action against Meta, Repro Uncensored added, “This case challenges discriminatory content moderation, opaque enforcement systems, and exclusion from digital and ultimately civic spaces. We are helping set a legal precedent for platform accountability and digital rights in Europe and globally.”

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Repro Uncensored was set up “in response to the growing suppression of information online, from the removal of reproductive health content to the silencing of marginalized voices through algorithmic bias.”

They explain, “We track and analyze digital censorship, reinstate blocked accounts, and research patterns of bias that restrict access to critical knowledge, especially within movements focused on gender, health, and justice.”

As well as taking action against censorship, Repro Uncensored has also claimed that Meta has been both the perpetrator and supporting infrastructure of a growing issue around the topic of AI abuse, specifically regarding deepfakes, de-clothing AI and online sexual harassment.

In a statement posted to their socials and on their website, the NGO said, “AI-generated sexual violence is spreading fast — and major tech companies are helping power it. We’re mapping the ecosystem behind it. Our bodies are OURS, online or off.

They continued, “Help us track and expose the deepfake ecosystem. Every single day women and girls are bearing the brunt of this abuse, and companies like Google, Apple, and xAI are fueling the violence while profiting off our pain, all in the name of our ‘AI future.’”

They end the statement with, “We reached a tipping point in January 2026 when an estimated 3 million individuals, including 23,000 children, were sexually deepfaked through the use of xAI’s Grok chatbot. And that was just one app among many.”

Repro Uncensored also stated that other “supporting infrastructure of the abuse” includes platforms such as Google Search Engine, Apple’s App Store and other AI apps.

There has been no public response from Meta; however, the case is still in its early days.