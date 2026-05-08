Meta faces backlash over increased censorship of LGBTQ+ content

Meta is facing renewed backlash over the censorship of LGBTQ+ and sexual health content after more accounts were recently suspended on Instagram.

The company is facing criticism after BUTT, a globally recognised magazine documenting queer culture, had its Instagram account suspended on April 29. Meta cited “account integrity” violations as the reason for the suspension, indicating issues relating to authenticity or misleading identity.

This is despite the fact that the magazine has established a longstanding community of queer readers throughout the years and has had a significant impact across art and fashion.

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Another Instagram account that was recently banned on the platform was sex toy retailer Bellesa Boutique, which boasted over 700,000 followers, many of whom were women and LGBTQ+ users. The account has gained popularity for its honest and direct discussions about sexual health and wellness.

A Meta spokesperson said this account was blocked due to violations of the company’s policies on sexual solicitation. “Every organization and individual on our platforms is subject to the same set of rules, and any claims of enforcement based on group affiliation or advocacy are baseless,” the spokesperson told Mashable.

However, this is not the first time Meta has faced criticism over the censorship of LGBTQ+ content and creators. Critics have noted that content related to queer identities seems to be disproportionately affected by the platform’s moderation.

Repro Uncensored, a group that tracks online censorship, stated that they documented the suspension of over 100 accounts from LGBTQ+ creators or related to sexual health education.

“These cases demonstrate a broader pattern affecting queer communities, women’s and sexual health content, artists, cultural spaces, and even music festivals,” the group said in a statement.

“These accounts function as arteries of community and infrastructure. They are spaces where people share vital healthcare and sexual information, organize, create, and stay connected, and where communities actively shape participatory democracies.”