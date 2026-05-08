70% of voters for new Hungarian PM want LGBTQ+ rights protected, poll shows

In April’s Hungarian election, Péter Magyar defeated Viktor Orbán in the race for Prime Minister, a historic victory after Orbán’s 16-year tenure. Magyar will be sworn in as Hungarian PM this Saturday, May 9, and polls show his voters want a change for the better in terms of LGBTQ+ rights and protections.

Orbán’s party introduced a host of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, including the banning of Pride last year, which prompted community organising and a powerful march in Budapest. Though the incoming Hungarian PM Magyar has not spoken openly about LGBTQ+ issues during his candidacy, a poll published May 7 demonstrates that his voters want progressive change.

The election poll shows that more than 70% of Magyar’s voters want LGBTQ+ rights protected, either strongly or somewhat, whereas 49% of voters overall want LGBTQ+ rights protected. Pawel Zerka of the European Council on Foreign Relations noted that “There is a very clear mandate for the new government to have a more progressive stance. But it depends on whether Magyar looks at his own voters or the overall electorate”.

As well as this, the poll results may help empower the Europian Union in addressing LGBTQ+ rights in Hungary, having recently determined in a court ruling that Hungary’s LGBTQ+ legislation is in breach of EU and human rights laws. The court case, backed by member states including Ireland, can be followed up with financial penalties and further action.

Given the results of this election poll, the desire for greater LGBTQ+ protections is clear. Magyar’s candidacy was rooted in taking a pro-EU stance, so it remains to be seen how these changes will manifest in policy.

Alongside LGBTQ+ protections, over 75% of Magyar voters sought greater action on the climate crisis, further demonstrating a more progressive outlook on social justice. Out of Magyar’s voters, 37% chose him due to “desire for system reform”, and a further 30% for “anti-Fidesz sentiment”. Hungarian voters and international groups will be watching closely to see how Magyar kicks off his term as PM.