Budapest defies Pride ban as record crowds march for LGBTQ+ rights

Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets of Budapest last Saturday, June 28, openly defying the Hungarian government’s ban on Pride events. The peaceful but powerful demonstration saw between 100,000 to 200,000 people march through the capital in defence of LGBTQ+ rights, waving rainbow flags and holding signs of protest against right-wing leader Viktor Orbán.

The ban, enforced under Hungary’s controversial ‘child protection’ law, prohibits the public display of LGBTQ+ identities. Despite the risk of heavy fines and imprisonment, organisers and participants pressed on.

Police warned those attending that they could face penalties of up to €500, and authorities confirmed the use of facial recognition technology to identify attendees. Event organisers potentially face up to one year in prison.

The march was led by a call from Budapest’s mayor, Gergely Karácsony, who urged residents to come and stand by the Hungarian LGBTQ+ community. Taking to Instagram, he said, “Budapest today, and always, will stand with those whose freedom is being taken away!”

Among the demonstrators was Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, who shared a video message online declaring, “Pride is both a protest and a celebration of love and who we are. You cannot ban love.”

Irish MEP Maria Walsh was also in attendance, praising the crowd and describing the day as “extraordinary to bear witness” to. Cynthia Ní Mhurchú, another Irish MEP, also showed support at the march alongside Green Party politician Roderic O’Gorman. The Outing Festival’s Eddie McGuinness was also in attendance, with the group saying, “When you try to knock us down we only come back stronger!”

While Budapest was filled with solidarity and peaceful protest, elsewhere in Turkey, the regional challenges still facing LGBTQ+ rights were highlighted. At least 30 people were arrested in central Istanbul during a banned Pride demonstration, outlining the ongoing struggle for equal rights and dignity across the EU.

Despite government pressure, the Pride ban and the looming threat of legal action, Budapest Pride 2025 became not only a moment of protest but also a vivid display of resilience and community.