Two teens shot outside Stonewall Inn after New York City Pride march

Two teenage girls were shot in front of the historic Stonewall Inn in Sheridan Square after the New York City Pride march. Police said it is too early to know if the shooting was a hate crime.

According to reports, the shooting was the result of violence which erupted between two rival groups of teenagers on Sunday, June 29. A 16-year-old girl was shot in the head and is now in the hospital in critical condition, while a second girl, aged 17, is stable after being shot in the leg.

The incident appears to be the result of a dispute, with the police spokesperson saying it was too early to know whether it was a hate crime at this point in the investigation. The two girls were shot around 10pm, near the Stonewall Inn in Manhattan’s Greenwich Village.

The historic venue was the site where the 1969 Stonewall Riots took place, a fundamental moment in the history of the LGBTQ+ rights movement. The Stonewall Inn was designated as a national monument in 2016 under former President Barack Obama, becoming the US’s first national park site dedicated to LGBTQ+ history.

Reacting to the attack, Mayor Eric Adams released a statement on X, saying he was “saddened to learn about the shooting by the Stonewall Inn tonight as Pride celebrations were winding down.

“During a time when our city should be rejoicing and celebrating members of our diverse LGBTQ+ community, incidents like this are devastating,” Adams continued. “We’re praying for the speedy recovery of the victims in tonight’s shooting. The NYPD will work quickly and tirelessly to bring the suspects to justice.”

We mourn tonight’s violence outside the Stonewall Inn and demand accountability for the hateful rhetoric that fuels attacks on queer and trans lives: pic.twitter.com/MVVYEDMQy5 — Christopher Street Project (@ChrisStreetProj) June 30, 2025

A local trans advocacy group, the Christopher Street Project, said in a statement, “We are holding the victims of the shooting outside the Stonewall Inn and their families in our hearts.” It then emphasised the role anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment can play in such disputes.

“As we await more information, we emphasize what we know to be true: those spewing violent rhetoric against queer and trans people must be held accountable for the climate of hate they help create,” the statement read. “We demand justice, safety, and dignity for all LGBTQ+ people, everywhere.”