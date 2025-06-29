Thousands fill Dublin streets for 2025 Pride parade

Roughly 12,500 people took to the streets of Dublin on Saturday, June 28, to march in the 2025 Pride parade. With over 280 different organisations involved, the capital was awash with rainbow colours in a vibrant celebration of the LGBTQ+ community.

The parade kicked off on O’Connell Street shortly after 12:30pm, travelling down Eden and Custom House Quay, before crossing Talbot Memorial Bridge to the south side of the Liffey. From there, it moved up City Quay and turned right onto Lombard Street, passing through Westland Row and Lincoln Place and finally concluding at Merrion Square, where the Pride Village awaited.

Under the theme ‘Taking Liberties’, the parade’s Grand Marshall was Ruadhán Ó Críodáin, Executive Director of ShoutOut, a charity that promotes inclusion through education by delivering LGBTQ+ programmes in schools, workplaces and service providers.

Leading the march was Taoiseach Micheál Martin, who said the occasion was full of “jubilation and joy”. He added that, with around 100,000 people expected to celebrate Pride in the capital this year, it showed “Irish people are fully inclusive and fully believe that no individual group should be left behind.

Also partaking in the festivities was former senator David Norris, 51 years on from when he attended Dublin’s first Pride march in 1974.

In his last year as President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins offered his “warmest greetings” to all those attending the event, saying, “This annual celebration is a vital affirmation of the rights, dignity, and joy of our LGBT+ communities.

“It is a time, too, to remember with gratitude the courage of those who paved the way for progress when marching was not safe, who gave voice to truths that were long silenced, and who set the foundations for the inclusive Ireland that we continue to strive towards today.”

He noted that the 2025 Dublin Pride parade also marks the 10th anniversary of the Marriage Referendum, but added, “We must also acknowledge that the journey is not complete. A truly inclusive society is one where all can live authentically and creatively, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, or expression, where all can participate fully, and where all voices are not only heard but valued, in all their richness and diversity.

“Pride remains a vital expression of that vision in challenging us to deepen our commitment to human rights, to solidarity, and to the kind of republic that cherishes all of its people equally.

“In a time when hard-won rights are being questioned in many parts of the world, such vigilance and unity are more vital than ever.”

The President concluded his statement, writing, “As I reflect on my terms as President of Ireland, I have been continually inspired by the creativity, resilience, and generosity of spirit shown by Ireland’s LGBT+ community. In so many aspects of Irish life, including the arts, activism, education, community-building and public life, your rich and varied contributions have helped to enrich our society immeasurably, widening the circle of belonging for us all.

“May I wish all those marking Pride 2025 the very best as you celebrate and embrace this remarkable festival of equality, respect, and love.

“May this Pride be a time of joy, of solidarity, and of renewed hope as we work to craft a future together that is peaceful, just and inclusive – a future defined by equality and participation of all citizens across the world in all their wonderful diversity.”

