Hundreds take to the streets for first Dublin Dyke March in over 25 years

On Friday, June 27, almost 1000 people took to the streets of the Irish capital to attend the first Dublin Dyke March in over 25 years. With the theme of the event being “Space”, participants marched to demand visibility and protest for a number of pressing issues, including the housing crisis, the anti-trans climate and the ongoing genocide in Gaza.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Garden of Remembrance in the evening of June 27 to take part in the Dublin Dyke March, returning to the capital after 26 years. The event kicked off at 7pm, with participants marching down O’Connell Street chanting and carrying signs that read “Dykes for trans rights” and “Free Palestine”.

The march culminated at Bernardo Square, where speakers from Dublin Lesbian Line, LINQ Ireland, Trans and Intersex Pride Dublin and Queers for Palestine Ireland addressed the crowd, highlighting several pressing issues in Ireland and beyond.

In addition to demanding increased visibility for the lesbian community in Ireland, speakers called on the government to take action on the country’s current housing crisis, which leaves many LGBTQ+ people vulnerable. Moreover, they pushed back against the hateful anti-trans rhetoric circulating around the world, with the US and UK being a particular influence.

Speakers also demanded immediate action from the Irish government against Israel and the ongoing genocide in Gaza and called for Palestinian liberation. They also reiterated that Pride is a protest, which has its roots in resistance against oppression.

Alice Linehan, one of the organisers and Editor of GCN, also addressed the crowd to thank participants. “The community came out in force for the return of the Dublin Dyke March! To take back the streets for an evening and fill them with love, joy, and dyke power was incredibly inspiring and energising beyond words,” she said.

“Thank you to everyone who came out, and to all of the volunteers – our organisers, stewards, Dykes on Bikes, photographers, ISL interpreter, and everyone else who helped make the first Dublin Dyke March in 26 years such a success. It was an honour to share that space with you all, and hopefully this is just the start.”

