Dublin Pride announces activist Ruadhán Ó Críodáin as 2025 parade Grand Marshall

Dublin Pride has announced their 2025 Grand Marshall, choosing Executive Director of ShoutOut Ruadhán Ó Críodáin to lead the parade.

A powerful voice for the LGBTQ+ community in Ireland, Ruadhán has dedicated his life and career to promoting inclusion in education and beyond. As Executive Director of ShoutOut, he leads the organisation in bringing LGBTQ+ workshops into schools, workplaces, and communities across the country.

As for his work in advocacy, Ruadhán has been an instrumental campaigner for the expansion of Ireland’s Relationships and Sexuality Education (RSE) curriculum to reflect LGBTQ+ identities. He was also an activist in both the Yes Equality and Together for Yes campaigns.

As a trans activist, Ruadhán has also spoken candidly about his experiences navigating Ireland’s gender recognition process. He has also advocated for accessible gender-affirming healthcare and legal rights for trans people.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da Dublin Pride (@dublinpride)

This year marks three crucial anniversaries in Ireland. Ten years ago, Ireland became the first country in the world to legalise same-sex marriage by popular vote after we won the referendum. In addition to that milestone moment, 2015 was also the year when the Gender Recognition Act was passed, as well as the Children and Family Relationships Act.

After years of fighting, protesting and advocating for our rights, these three achievements represented vital victories for the entire community in Ireland. However, the fight for liberation hasn’t stopped there, and those hard-won liberties cannot be taken for granted.

Dublin Pride aims to highlight this important message with the theme of the 2025 festival. “This year’s theme is ‘Taking Liberties’ — a reminder that our rights were not handed to us; they were fought for. Ruadhán embodies that spirit. He is part of a new generation continuing the fight, not just to protect the liberties we’ve won, but to take the ones we’re still denied,” organisers said.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram Un post condiviso da ShoutOut (@shoutout_ire)

Commenting on the announcement of the 2025 Grand Marshall, Dublin Pride Co-CEO Jamie Kenny said: “I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know Ruadhán over the years, and what’s always stood out to me is his passion, dedication, his real-world pragmatism, and understated soundness.

“He’s someone who genuinely gets things done, and does so with humour, kindness and integrity. The work he leads at ShoutOut is transformative for young people, and I’ve always found him to be approachable, thoughtful, and just really good to deal with.”

He concluded, “I can’t think of a better person to lead us as Grand Marshal this year.”

Dublin Pride is taking place on June 28, 2025. To register, visit their website.