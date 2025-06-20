Story of lesbian astronaut Sally Ride explored in new documentary

The life and legacy of iconic astronaut Sally Ride has been commemorated through a new documentary. Doctor Sally Ride, born May 26, 1951, was a groundbreaking astronaut, physicist, and professor. She became the first American woman and the third woman in the world to travel to outer space during the NASA Challenger mission on June 18, 1983. Her life and career remain an inspiration to many, inspiring countless young girls to pursue careers in STEM.

A documentary on Ride’s life, titled Sally, released on June 16, 2025, on the National Geographic channel, with availability to stream on Disney+ and Hulu the following day. The release is just in time for the 42nd anniversary of Sally Ride’s flight, not to mention Pride month.

Ride was a private person, not often indulging the media in the aspects of her personal life. Plenty of this likely came as a form of resistance against the sexist questioning women astronauts faced from the press. Facing such backlash, it is not surprising that Ride also decided to keep her queerness a secret.

It was not until her death from pancreatic cancer in 2012 that it was revealed that Sally Ride had been in a 27-year-long relationship with Tam O’Shaughnessy, a science writer, professor, and former tennis player.

In the trailer for the documentary, O’Shaughnessy says, “Sally risked everything to make history. But telling the world about us was a risk she just couldn’t take.”

A month before her death, however, Ride told O’Shaughnessy that she could speak as openly about their relationship as she wanted.

Encouraged by her desires and by friends, O’Shaughnessy shared about her and Ride’s relationship in her late partner’s official obituaries, and has continued to be candid about their partnership. She serves as executive producer and is heavily featured in the documentary, making sure that the previously hidden parts of Ride are shared.

The film is from National Geographic and is directed by Cristina Costantini, an award-winning director known for her documentary Science Fair, a film about the experiences of youth in the realm of science fair competitions. Similar to Costantini, Ride and O’Shaughnessy held a passion for young people in STEM, co-founding a non-profit, Sally Ride Science, that aims to guide students into STEM careers.

Ride’s life and legacy are displayed in the documentary through archival footage, reenactments, and interviews with her friends, family, and coworkers, along with interviews with the astronaut herself.

O’Shaughnessy, in a press release from National Geographic, says, “It was important to me that this film not only celebrate Sally’s legacy but also share the story of our bond. I’m forever grateful to Cristina Costantini, National Geographic Documentary Films, Story Syndicate, and the entire team for bringing this story to life, one that couldn’t be told until now and is more relevant than ever.”

Still in the works is the limited series The Challenger with Kristen Stewart playing Dr Ride. Until then, the release of the Sally documentary sheds light on her groundbreaking life and career, creating a lasting memorialisation of all aspects and facets of Dr Ride through the lens of those who loved and admired her.

