Drag Race star Honey Davenport becomes International Mr Leather 2026

International Mr Leather 2026 has just wrapped up this year for its 48th annual celebration of leather, kink, fetish and BDSM communities. Taking the title home is no other than Hunter Davenport, better known as Drag Race star Honey Davenport.

International Mr Leather is regarded as the world’s oldest continuously running event of its kind, established all the way back in 1979, with International Mr Bootblack dating back to 1993.

This year, it was hosted in Chicago, Illinois, and was one to write home about, with an array of speakers, social events, themed dance parties, and a leather market.

Ireland had their own Dublin-led showcase, with Jamie, the 2025 Mr Leather Ireland and Mr Leather Europe, placing in the top 20.

International Mr Leather is held over a few days, with contestants scored based upon three main categories: presentation skills, personality and leather image, with nine judges and two tallymasters who take the stands to evaluate the contestants.

Not only that, but this was the year of the hat! Contestants were adorned in all kinds of hats, ranging from leather and cowboy hats to military hats and caps.

Hunter Davenport, who was the 2026 Mr Palm Springs Leather, won the overall International Mr Leather 2026. Meanwhile, Sgt Alex, who was the Mr Cincinnati Leather 2025, came second, and Denzel Belin, Mr Twin Cities Leather 2026, came third.

Davenport, who previously starred on Drag Race, shared on social media that they “came and spoke his truth” during International Mr Leather, just like they did in the 11th season of the drag show, with their iconic “this honey is raw and unfiltered.”

International Mr Bootblack 2026 had its own set of winners, with Atlas Rose, Route 66 Bootblack 2025, taking the top spot, Jimmy Basset, Northeast Drummer Bootblack 2017, taking second, and Pup Verde, Texas Bootblack, taking third.

Overall, this event is a joyous occasion filled with community solidarity and a chance to showcase yourself on a big stage. Congratulations to all the winners and contestants!