Irish star Paul Ryder releases debut single ahead of 2026 Pride tour

Irish entertainer Paul Ryder has officially announced the release of his debut original single, ‘Different Every Day’, marking an exciting new chapter in a career that has already spanned television, radio, live performance and drag entertainment.

Best known to Irish audiences for his appearances on Ireland AM, Ireland’s Got Talent, Make Up All Stars and his work on 98FM, Ryder is now turning his focus firmly towards music. The single, available on all streaming platforms from June 5, reflects on themes of growth, identity and personal change, offering listeners an insight into the experiences that have shaped both his personal and professional life.

Speaking to GCN, Ryder described the release as a long-awaited milestone. “It’s so exciting to finally get my own music into the world and hear what people think,” he said. “’Different Every Day’ is just the beginning of my musical focus and I’m super excited to get around the country to LGBTQ+ festivals and events all over Ireland and perform it for people.”

The performer continued, “I remember performing backing vocals for Veda on some of her material and being so in awe of someone having their music to share with the world and now I’m buzzing to feel that same pay off with the creative process.”

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Although Ryder has recorded music at various points throughout his career, he says the timing finally feels right to release original material. Working alongside a creative team that helped shape the sound and direction of the track, the singer believes the single represents a confident step into his own artistry.

Ryder first captured national attention in 2018 during his run to the semi-finals of Ireland’s Got Talent, where his drag performance and live vocals earned widespread praise. Since then, he has become a familiar face across Irish entertainment, fronting television projects, hosting radio shows and appearing at major LGBTQ+ events nationwide, including Dublin Pride broadcasts from the Mansion House.

The release of the single ‘Different Every Day’ also arrives ahead of Paul Ryder’s planned 2026 Pride Tour, which is expected to bring his original music to audiences across Ireland and the UK.