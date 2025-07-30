Drag Race star Pixie Polite speaks out after homophobic attack

Pixie Polite, best known for her appearance on Season 4 of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, has spoken out following an attack that left her hospitalised in what police are now treating as a hate crime. In a candid Instagram story shared on Monday, July 28, the 32-year-old performer revealed she had been assaulted in a Tesco store in the Colliers Wood area of south-west London.

“Just got assaulted in Tesco at Colliers Wood. Punched in the back of the neck/head. Sick of this sh*t,” she wrote.

The incident, which began with mocking and verbal taunts, quickly escalated into homophobic abuse and then physical violence. In a follow-up post the next day, Pixie updated her followers, reassuring them that she was “mentally fine” and grateful for the outpouring of support.

“Main point is I’m ok, police were surprisingly great. An incident that evolved from general comments and mocking, into verbal homophobic abuse, then into violence,” she explained.

Following a visit to hospital, Pixie shared that she had fortunately avoided a concussion, although doctors informed her that the symptoms were “conducive to a general head injury”. She was advised to monitor her condition closely over the coming days in case symptoms worsened.

Despite the frightening ordeal, Pixie Polite remained defiant. On Tuesday, July 29, she returned to social media to share a glamorous photo of herself in drag, captioned: “Majorly appreciate everyone’s concern and blown away by the amount of messages I have received.

“Feeling a little groggy today, and have taken the day off to rest and process what happened. Overall, I’m pretty much fine, but I am feeling the same sense of righteous indignation I felt last night. So please enjoy this picture of me looking like a bad ass, while I daydream about justice today.”

The post was met with an outpouring of love and solidarity from fans and members of the LGBTQ+ community, with many expressing outrage over the attack and admiration for Pixie’s strength.

“I’m absolutely heartbroken that this happened to you 💔. Sending you so much love and the biggest hugs ♥️🫶🏻. Xxx,” one fan commented.

Another wrote: “We are horrified to hear what happened and we all send you much love ❤️❤️❤️.”

Police have confirmed that an investigation is ongoing, but no arrests have been made as of yet.